Demi Moore and Bruce Willis Are Worrying Sick Over Their Daughter Tallulah?

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis have stayed good friends and good co-parents ever since their divorce. Their common goal was, is, and always will be their daughters. The family got into tabloids recently when NW reported: “Demi & Bruce Reunite To Save Their Daughter.” Apparently, Tallulah was having an “erratic behavior” when she went out for a cup of coffee.

NW stated, “Tallulah was waving her arms all over the place, and throwing her head back and laughing maniacally,” said to the outlet an alleged innocent witness. “To me, it looked like she might have been on something a lot stronger than the iced coffee she was holding.”

There are some images of Tallulah holding a cup of coffee, but she seems perfectly normal, as one usually is in such situations. However, that was more than enough for NW to make a story on her, and they further wrote in their article how Tallulah is “on a slippery slope” and that she is experiencing weight problems. “Demi, Bruce, [and her sisters] Rumer and Scout aren’t happy. She’s nothing but a bag of bones – in fact, there’s talking of staging an intervention if she doesn’t start filling out a bit more,” said the questionable witness to NW.

Tallulah was indeed experiencing some bad alcohol experience. Back when she was 15 years old, she almost died of alcohol poisoning, which she admitted during an interview with her sisters on Red Table Talk, a Jada Pinkett Facebook series. Tallulah recently celebrated being sober for five years, meaning that she is doing well and that there was nothing erratic about her when she went to get herself a coffee.

Tallulah recently celebrated being sober for five years

To further debunk the NW story, NW is known for falsely reporting. In October, they reported how Demi Moore was about to become Tom Cruise’s Scientology bride, and even how the actress is involved in a relationship with Robert Pattinson and Sienna Miller. To conclude, Willis and Moore are not staging an intervention, and Tallulah is doing absolutely fine, concentrating on her clothing line.