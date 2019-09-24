Molly Grantham Bio, Career, Life, Net Worth

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Molly Grantham is a very successful woman in her field of worked, and she was even rewarded for her amazing dedication and work she has done. Today she is a part of WBTV News. If you want to know more about this successful woman, and how she got to the place she is today, as well as what is her current net worth in this 2019 year, then we suggest that you dig deeper int our article.

Bio

Molly Grantham was born on May 11, but the exact year of birth is currently unknown to us. Her father Joseph Michael Grantham, and her mother named Wilsie Moss Hartman had four children, and Molly was the only girl among their children. Her parents lived with their three boys and one girl in Lancaster, a city located in Pennsylvania, a state of the United States of America. Molly was raised there, and she spent a happy childhood.

Molly Grantham went to McCaskey High School in 1995, and after finishing high school, she went on to attend the University of North California, Chapel Hill. She got her degree there, and she finished with a Bachelor’s degree of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism in her pocket. Upon graduating, she decided to go to be an intern at the Australian Broadcasting Corporation in Sydney, located in Australia, and more accurately, the place is called ABC-Tv.

Career

In 1999, Molly Grantham started working for WTVD-TV, and that was in Raleigh-Durham. She didn’t spend a lot of time there, as she decided that she needed to further advance in her career in order to have a successful line of job. Grantham made a series of VHS tapes of her work, and she sent over seventy tapes to various network and television station in the United States of America, in hopes some of them will notice her amazing work and dedication.

One of the stations she sent her VHS tapes to was WLEX-TV. WLEX-TV is located in Lexington, a place in the state of Kentucky, and they decided to employ her. She was more than happy to accept, and she spent three years working at WLEX-TV. Afterward, she did the same thing she did before being a part of the Lexington TV station, but this time she had more to show on her tapes. Upon sending her work again to numerous station in her country, WBTV News, located in Charlotte, were impressed, and they offered her a nice deal, which Grantham accepted.

In 2013, Molly Grantham became a part of WBTV News. Grantham’s dedication and passion for her journalism work during her time at the Charlotte’s TV station brought her numerous awards and nominations. She has covered amazing stories like the Baghdad bombing and gangs found in Charlotte, among many others.

Molly Grantham got two Emmy Awards. First one was in 2008 and the second one was in 2014. So far she has received nine nominations for her fantastic work.

Personal life

Molly Grantham is known for doing charity, especially when it comes to cancer. She has lost both of her parents to cancer, and she is very much involved in raising awareness and funding various charities. She is a part of March Forth and Sach Ramsey Children’s Cancer Fund.

Grantham is a happily married woman. On June 17, 2007, she and Wes Hyland got married after being in a romantic relationship for several years. The happily married couple have two children together, one daughter named Parker Hyland and a son named Hutch Hyland. Hutch Hyland is four years younger than his sister Parker.

The journalist once found herself in the County’s 50 Most Influential Women, and in addition to being fantastic journalism, she is also an amazing news reporter. Grantham is also an author, as she wrote and published a book titled Small Victories: The Off-Camera Life of an On-Camera Mom. Grantham and her family lead a private life without any scandals and controversies, and they want their life to remain as it is, as they are more than happy with it.

Net worth

Molly Grantham is a very prosperous news reporter and journalist, and in 2019 er estimated net worth is around $2 million.