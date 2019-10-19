Sarah Levy Net Worth, Career, Bio

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

If you ever watched Schitt’s Creek, then you have probably noticed a character named Twyla Sands who is appearing on the show. Sarah Levy portrays her, and she is the main subject of our article today.

Bio

Sarah Levy’s zodiac sign is Virgo, as she was born on September 10, 1987. Her father is a famous actor named Eugene Levy, and he is also a renowned producer and a film director. Her mother, named Deborah, is a production manager. Deborah Divine is most famous for her work on Higgins Boys and Gruber, The Edge of Night, and Another World.

Sarah Levy was born in Toronto, which is located in Canada, and that is where she grew up with her family, and her brother called Dan. The actress attended Branksome Hall, and after finishing, she enrolled in Dalhousie University. Her major was theater.

Sarah Levy Career

After graduating, she decided to focus on her acting career, and in 2011 she started achieving her dreams. She appeared in Larry Crowne and later in Cheaper by the Dozen. The role that rose her to prominence was in 2015 when she landed the role of Twyla Sands, a waitress working ar Cafe Tropical. Her family was also in the series, her brother Dan and her father, Eugene. Dan once mentioned during an interview how the series tightened the family bond even more during filming. The show in which the character Twyla Sands is appearing is titled Schitt’s Creek, and it is running since 2015. There are five seasons in total, and the sixth and last season is scheduled to air soon.

In addition to this, the talented actress also had some notable roles in some famous movies, like Roomies from 2013 and Working the Engels from 2014.

Personal Life

The Levy family has some mixed religion. Her father is Jewish practicing Judaism while her mother is a protestant. The Levy family celebrated both Christmas and Hanukkah every year, and her brother Dan declared that he is Jewish too. Sarah hasn’t revealed yet what religion is she practicing, but we can assume that she stuck with the family tradition and is celebrating holidays from her childhood.

The Schitt’s Creek actress is, as far as we know, not involved in any romantic relationship at the moment. She did post something about Ryan Gosling, but we all know by now that Gosling is with Eva Mendes.

Her father may be famous, and Sarah might have some ease to achieve a successful career, but she also worked very hard to get in that position. She never wanted to seem as she had a lot of help from her family, and they didn’t want to push it too much when it came to their daughter’s career. Her hard work and talent paid off.

The Canadian actress is 5 feet and 3 inches tall or 160 cm. She has dark brown hair and green eyes, and other than this information, we couldn’t find out her body dimensions or what is her shoe size.

Net Worth

Sarah Levy’s estimated net worth in 2019 is around $300,000.