Kegel Panties Are A No For Me

Introducing the PantyO, a pair of undies that force you to do your recommended daily kegel exercises. The panties, adorned with Swarovski crystals (but why?), come with a one-inch long silicone extension, which goes into the vagina and provides a “focus point” for kegels. OK. So let’s just break this down here. I get that kegels are important — they keep your bladder in tip-top condition and strengthen the pelvic wall and make you more orgasmic and stuff. I’m not anti-kegel. BUT … do I need to do my kegels while I’m trying to live my life? Do I need to walk around with the equivalent of a one-inch dildo inside of me all day? Like while I’m at work, out running errands or at dinner with friends? NO. That sounds awkward. Not to mention uncomfortable. But maybe I’m just being obtuse or something. People, please tell me if I am missing something here. Would you pay $85 to wear these Swarovski crystal encrusted kegel panties? [Daily Mail UK]

