Khloe Kardashian’s Fans Are Mad for Her Plastic Surgeries

Khloe Kardashian is a target again! This time, her fans and many other people are not liking the fact that she is frequently going to have something done, and they believe that she might be addicted to plastic surgeries.

When you compare photos of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star of today to those of ten years ago, the changes in her face are more than obvious. She recently shared some images on her Instagram account in a sparkling, gold suit, and amongst positive comments, some expressed their negative feelings.

People commented that the reality TV star is too plastic, and some stated how they couldn’t recognize her anymore. Despite the comments and the evident changes, the reality star regularly denies that she underwent some plastic surgeries.

This is not the first time that fans expressed their feelings through some harsh words on her Instagram profile. When just a couple of months ago Khloe Kardashian posted some pictures on her Instagram account, fans were disappointed with her nose’s look. They started comparing her nose to Donatella Versace and Michael Jackson, and some people stated how they are surprised that, with all those surgeries done, she managed to look even worse. Others said how she destroyed her face, and that the operations need to stop.

With her recent picture, Tristan Thompson was amongst the people in her comment section. He has been trying lately to get back together with the mother of his child, and fans are fearing that she might cave under pressure. They don’t want her to be hurt again, and now when she managed to find happiness again, they don’t want to see her suffer again just because she believed that he might change. On the other hand, the basketball player might be genuine, and he might be trying harder to be a better person, but we will let the reality star decide what the best for her is.