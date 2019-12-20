Tristan Thompson Wants Khloe Kardashian Back for Before Holidays

Tristan Thompson created quite a scandal when he made out with Jordyn Woods. He shares a daughter with Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, Khloe Kardashian, and the two decided to co-parent, as the scandal was too much for Khloe to handle.

However, Tristan is trying to get back together with the mother of his child. When Khloe posted an image of her on her Instagram account, everyone was amazed by her gorgeous figure and her amazing clothes. She captioned the image with, “Did someone say sparkle?!”

She further wrote, “I’m so in love with this suit.” Amongst the positive comments, there was one particular Instagram user that caught everyone’s eyes.

He posted four emojis. Two of them were the ones with sticking out the tongue, and the other two were with heart eyes. Many have stated how it is more than clear what True’s father wants. He most likely wants to get back and share the bed with Khloe once again, and fans fear that that could possibly happen in the future.

Recently, Tristan Thompson has made many attempts to get closer to his former lover. Beside leaving comments on her social media accounts, he is also seen doing various things on Khloe’s reality TV show. Fans have a fear that hos attempt might work, and they believe that one day Khloe might forgive him.

Nobody wants that to happen. He has done a lot of wrong, and he left the mother of his child completely heartbroken. What was even worse is that the scandal happened just one day before Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True. Khloe has forgiven Jordyn Woods for the mistake she made, but she hasn’t forgotten. We can all hope that Khloe will continue with her life and be happy, and for Tristan, well… he has cheated many times, but we are all humans. Maybe he has changed, and maybe he really wants to be the perfect man that Khloe and True need.