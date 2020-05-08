Kris Jenner Was Broke After Robert Kardashian Cut Her Off

Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian were a happy couple until she decided to have an affair with Todd Waterman. This was the reason for the couple to divorce, and Jenner lost everything. At that time, she was broke and ‘couldn’t even afford to buy a tomato.’ Until now, Kris is regretting that decision, and she said various times that this was the biggest mistake of her life.

Interestingly, the ex-couple began their relationship by having an affair on their own. When they met, Jenner was dating Cesar Sanudo, a professional golfer, but that didn’t stop Jenner from sneaking around with Kardashian. That was not hard, as Cesar was traveling a lot because of his sports career.

Jenner once opened up and revealed that Sanudo caught them, and from that moment, she enjoyed a relationship with Kardashian.

Although Jenner and Kardashian seemed happy and welcomed four kids together, it seemed like she was still missing something. The reality star met Todd Waterman at a party and started an affair with him. When her husband found out, he ended the marriage immediately.

Kardashian was a successful lawyer and entrepreneur, so he left Jenner broke as she was a stay-at-home mom.

“I didn’t have anything, I went to the market one day, and my credit card didn’t work. I had a market credit card, and I’m like, ‘I can’t even buy a tomato.’ “ – said Jenner to People.

Until now, Jenner is regretting her divorce, and when she was asked about the affair, she said she isn’t proud of it.

“… Sometimes people think the grass is always greener, and that was like, what I think I went through at some point,” – said Kris.

In 1991, she married Bruce Jenner ( now Caitlyn Jenner), but she stayed very supportive of Kardashian. She even supported him at the trial of O.J. Simpson, as Kardashian was his attorney.

Robert Kardashian died in 2003 from cancer. Their kids are still blaming the mother for the end of their marriage. Kourtney Kardashian said that ‘she still feels some anger’ towards her mom, Kris Jenner.