Top 5 Funniest Photo-Shop Celebrity Fails

Influencers and celebrities are one of the biggest reasons why ordinary people are trying hard to have perfect body measures, which is hardly possible indeed. It even causes a kind of pressure and less confidence, especially with the younger population who takes them as idols. It seems that people are not aware that photos of celebrities are often photo-shopped. This list proves that and shows the biggest failures among them. Follow the article because this will make you laugh!

5. Lindsey Lohan

Lindsey Lohan is a naturally beautiful woman; however, she is not perfect, as every human. In this photo, we can see that she tried to fix some body areas she is not impressed with. It is clear that she was trying to make the back of her body look better, but she didn’t realize she changed the shape of her door and floor, too, which makes this post very funny.

4. Kourtney Kardashian

Kardashians are one of the queens of photo-shop, and they do it very often. However, this image definitely doesn’t look as they wanted. Celebrities were posing here for famous world brand Calvin Klein, and at first sight, it seems that everything is in place. However, once you have a better look, you realize Kourtney’s right arm look a lot slimmer than it is normal. There was an explanation from Calvin Klein regarding this detail, but he said this happened due to bad light and low-quality of social media photos.

3. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez‘s personal cosmetologist posted this image of a famous musician. The photo seems to be pretty normal by the first look, but once you pay attention to details, it is easy to notice that the wall behind Selena is curved. It makes it even funnier that she photo-shopped the singer’s shoulder, so her fans were wondering why!

2. Lena Dunham

Lena got the all attention after posing for Vogue since this photo session turned into a legendary fail. The whole idea, Lena’s outfit and surrounding is gorgeous in this image. It would be perfect if the one who photo-shopped it didn’t remove her left arm from the picture. She tried to explain, unsuccessfully, that the failure is a result of poor light effects; however, it left the audience laughing.

1. Oprah Winfrey

In this epic fail of Vanity Fair’s 2018 edition, the main stars are Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon, Tom Hanks, and Nicole Kidman. While everyone looks elegant, beautiful, and happy, the photo editor made hilarious mistakes in the photoshop. In the photo on the left side, it seems that Reese has three legs, and on the picture on the right, Oprah has three hands. The magazine found excuses in lousy lighting, but it seems no one accepted it. One is sure; these photos made us laugh!