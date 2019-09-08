Lais Ribeiro Bio, Early Life, Career

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

The latest Victoria’s Secret’s angel is Lais Ribeiro from Brazil. This young girl is proving to be a huge success in the modeling community and has been praised as the next supermodel.

Early Life

Lais Ribeiro was born on October 5, 1990, in the Zodiac sign of Libra. She was born in a small rural town Teresina in a Brazilian state of Piauí. When she was just 18, she gave birth to her son Alexandre.

Lais Ribeiro Career

Lais become a model by accident. She was studying to become a nurse when a friend of hers suggested she try her luck in modeling. Lais later recounted the conversation in an interview with FHM: “Oh, you look like a model. Why don’t you come and visit our agency?” And she did just that. She applied for a national modeling competition, which she won and earned a trip to New York to start her career.

At first, she barely spoke any English. She didn’t even know what Victoria’s Secret was until the competition.

Lais was scheduled to debut at Victoria’s Secret show in 2012. Unfortunately, she sprained her ankle during one of the rehearsals and had to miss it. Her outfit was given to Behati Prinsloo. Lais got her chance again next year opening the Birds of Paradise segment.

When told she will be the next Victoria’s Secret Angel, Lais was beyond herself: “I was so excited that I cried! Tears of happiness, of course. I was shooting an editorial in Mexico and the team thought something bad had happened when they saw me crying… It was the opposite! I’m still pinching myself”.

Personal life

Lais is very active on social media and has millions of followers. She is currently dating a professional basketball player Jared Homan.

When asked what is her secret to staying beautiful, she said: “My beauty tip is to sleep. I sleep a lot and drink a lot of coconut water. I use a cucumber mask—that’s the only thing I do to my face because I don’t like a lot of product; [my face] is already tired of makeup.”

Of course, staying in shape is hard work, and she goes to the gym every day, plus she does yoga and aerobic occasionally.

Lais is proud of her heritage and often says how much she loves her country: “I’m so proud to be Brazilian! I love the energy of the people and we have the best food.”