Meghan Markle is Spilling the Tea on the Royal Family to Ellen DeGeneres?

During this week, a piece of interesting news emerged in one of the popular magazines. According to Star magazine, Meghan Markle has decided to make an appearance in The Ellen DeGeneres Show and to tell all the royal secrets to the famous comedian.

As stated by the outlet, Prince Harry is holding something against his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and he is also not very fond of the remaining members of the royal family. According to their alleged insider, Prince Harry is the one who is telling Meghan Markle to say everything she knows to the public, to settle the score. Prince Harry apparently wants everyone also to understand what exactly happened between him and his brother, Prince William.

Also, according to the outlet, Meghan Markle also wants a piece of revenge herself. The Queen knew at every moment what she was up to, and she didn’t like the way she was behaving toward the royal family members and their royal rules, and she wasn’t as supportive as people might think. Since they are no longer working members of the royal family, they can do whatever they like, and that is why they decided to go to appear in the popular TV show and spill the tea.

However, there is something wrong with this story. If Prince Harry is that mad, why doesn’t he go by himself? Why is he sending his wife to do things for him, when he can do them freely now? The story is not valid. Various outlets started their own little stories after Ellen DeGeneres was talking on the phone, and on the question, “Are you excited about maybe interviewing Meghan Markle?” she responded just with, “Sure, I’m excited.” That is when rumors about the former royal couple started swirling around, but they are just that.

Rumors. Meghan Markle won’t be appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and if she does, she will for sure not be there to talk bad about the royal family, but instead, she will be discussing and promoting her important projects.