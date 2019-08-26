LaOta Rassoull – Of the Sun – Explains Quantum Light Property Clearing

904 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

We all have a desire to live in spaces and homes that are well cared for, loved and respected; the spaces we occupy are an extension of ourselves. Some individuals design their homes according to feng shui, or light incense, while others utilize Quantum Light Property Clearing. In this discussion www.ofthesun.com founder and a quantum light healer, LaOta Rassoull, provides a brief overview of this innovative approach to energy renewal and clearing.

What is Quantum Light Property Clearing?

As human beings, whether we are aware of it or not, we are each embedded in a matrix of relationships and surrounded by fields of energy. Each relationship has fields of energy that are associated with it, and every relationship has a unique and different energy. As LaOta Rassoull explains, a relationship can be with another person, an emotional state, an activity, a role, an object, an idea, a building, a piece of land, a pet, our bodies, or even with ourselves.Over the course of our lives, we participate in thousands of these “relationship fields”, some of them work well for us, others do not, and some are even harmful for us—and that is where Quantum Light Property Clearing comes in.

Everyday, we step across the thresholds of our most scared spaces, our homes, our workplaces, our sanctuaries, dragging mental and emotional baggage with us; this baggage brings with it the energetic residue of the emotional and mental battles we fight over the course of an average day. Every negative, energy draining thought that we hold seeps into the places where we spend the most time, and Quantum Light Property Clearing is the antidote that frees our homes of this toxic load. It is a standardized methodology developed to focus the power required to penetrate and remove toxic energy.

LaOta Rassoull explains that Quantum Light Property Clearing is a meticulously designed, powerful, and effective protocol that is available through rigorously trained professionals. By changing the rhythm and vibration of a home, this method can clear away the effects of the anger, hostility, sadness, fear, and resentment which we ‘think’ into the very fabric of the spaces we occupy. By harnessing enough positive energy, light healers are able to replace the negative energy that has built up in your home. What does a session look like?

Quantum Field Clearing Sessions

In your Quantum Field Clearing Sessions, you will identify a ‘field’ that needs to be cleared. Your practitioner will begin by starting the session with an opening statement or prayer. This prayer or statement sets up a clear, sacred, space from which the light healer can work—giving them an additional sense of peace and protection as they begin their clearing work. LaOta Rassoull explains that by doing this, the practitioner is asking the universe to work with the holographic self to release the suffering in places & spaces. It is believed that the issues people are dealing with, and the frequencies associated with those issues, have a life of their own, becoming living, breathing entities. As such, they need a counter energy to be introduced into the space to try and mediate its affect on the client. LaOta and her team are able to do this for anyone across the globe if they are provided with an address for her team to work off of.

When Might Someone Need this Type of Work?

It depends on your circumstances, but some of the reasons people seek out Quantum Property Light Clearing are: you are moving into a new home; divorce; changing roommates; working on self-improvement; history of bad luck and accidents; the feeling that something is interfering with you; have disruption of any kind. As LaOta Rassoull explains, anyone can benefit from this type of practice, as it is similar to reiki for your home; by aligning the energy within your home, you will be able to lead a more balanced and peaceful life.

LaOta Rassoull is a Quantum Architect, energy Lightworker and accomplished Spiritual Teacher. LaOta Rassoull prides herself on her ability to seek out “highly vibrational foods” which best heal and nurture the body. Through her businesses, LaOta Rassoull aims to help others understand that we are one. She accomplishes this through breath classes, meditation and yoga. LaOta Rassoull also encourages like-minded persons to participate in spreading her mission, adding franchises to In La’Kesh Studios around the world. In La’Kesh offers couples guided meditation, Qi Gong, Yoga and Mimosas, couple’s yoga, belly dancing classes, quantum sight classes, Buti Yoga, Tai Chi, sound therapy, an oxygen bar, wealth and abundance yoga, and much more. “Of the Sun’s” services include one-on-one healing, group healing services, energetic workshops and support products, meditation, health and nutritional consultations to name a few.