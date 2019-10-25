Lara Clear: British Actress Shooting for the Stars

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

With a new star-studded movie “Bombshell” about to premiere and a portfolio growing day-by-day, British actress Lara Clear is one to watch.

From the academy award-winning co-writer of The Big Short, the upcoming film ‘Bombshell’ stars Lara alongside Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman, premiering on December 20th, 2019. This film reenacts the real-life pre-Me Too overthrow of Fox News’ former CEO Roger Ailes. As the media storm engulfed him, he stepped down from the network in 2016 after more than 20 women came forward accusing him of sexual harassment.

Starring alongside Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron poses no challenge for Lara, as she is no newbie when it comes to being in front of the camera. Lara Clear has been a dedicated performer from a young age. She grew up in a small town in Surrey, England, just outside of London and has lived in Los Angeles for the last few years, where she is currently spreading her magic. From musical theatre shows to TV commercials, voice-overs and national print campaigns, there has been no doubt in her mind about what she wanted to accomplish in life.

To pursue her studies of art in various forms, she attended the conservatory Urdang Academy in London to study Musical Theatre. She then went on to train at the prestigious RADA. After moving to NYC, she received some of the best training New York has to offer at Larry Singer Studios.

Lara is also well-versed in improvisation, having completed courses at UCB and The Groundlings LA. Her most recent work includes; NCIS: Los Angeles, Shadow Wolves (2019), Best Mom (2018), and she is featured in the upcoming Bombshell (2019) alongside Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman.

Her talents are not limited to being in front of the camera. Lara also works behind-the-camera, and she is credited for producing four shorts and a documentary while continuing to work on numerous projects in both the UK and the US.

Currently, Lara is playing a villain in the fast-paced, comedic thriller, Harmony in Gold a short/pilot written and directed by Julie Pacino. She is also playing a villain in and producing the online series, Witches of the East Side.

Her commitments also stretch beyond her successful career in entertainment. She is an advisory member at Pet Partners Association and volunteers at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

With all this sparkly activity, Lara Clear is indeed a bombshell in her own right; talented, successful and beautiful and to top it off, she remains incredibly grounded as she’s flourished in Lala Land, or should we say “Lara Land”.