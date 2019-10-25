The Old Switcheroo: Reasons to Switch Up Your Workouts

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

It’s a known fact that we’re all creatures of habit, and it can get quite challenging when we’re forced to change our ways. Exercising is no different. We often find it easier to stick to a workout routine that we like, and we usually enjoy staying within our comfort zone. We go to the same gym classes, we use the same workout machines, and we run or walk the same path. However, it’s believed that to see the best results, one must switch up their exercise routine every now and then.

Here are a few reasons why you should switch up your workouts:

Avoid boredom

It can get quite monotonous and boring if you follow the same exercise routine day in and day out. You might notice that you’re bored if you start skipping workouts during a specific day, or you’re counting down the minutes on the treadmill. It can get a little dull, and you’ll notice that you’re not reaching desired results. This is when you should mix it up a little by trying out new things; you’ll discover new workout patterns, learn what works and what doesn’t work for you, and you might actually find that you prefer a certain type of workout over the other one. Take up a new exercise class, change the intensity of the workout, and if you run, consider changing your speed intervals as well.

A change of scenery boosts your mood

Trying new exercise routines can drastically elevate your mood, and you’ll find that you look forward to exercising again. You don’t want to feel demotivated and discouraged when it comes to your exercise routine. Consider also a change of scenery; change your walk/run paths instead of working out in the same place. Go swimming one day instead of hitting the gym, or even look up ways to exercise at home, at the park, or somewhere that is new, especially if your current surroundings aren’t that encouraging. Consider getting at-home exercise gear like stationary bikes to help your routine; you’ll exercise in the comfort of your own home and you’ll trim excess fat. Exercise gurus on My Mixify are sole believers that biking is one of the best cardio routines you can follow, and there’s nothing like biking in the fresh air with stunning landscapes. However, there are times when the weather is a little discouraging, and it’s hard to leave the house to work out. This is when having a backup plan of working out at home should come in handy. Changing your surroundings is a necessary step you need to spice up your routine and motivation.

Builds new muscles

Changing your exercise routine is also another way to focus on all your muscle groups and not just one. Eventually, your goal should be working towards all your muscles, and not your legs, arms, or core during an exercise set. You definitely don’t want to have a body that is disproportionate. Looking at athletes’ bodies doesn’t necessarily mean you should do the same. Swimmers, for example, only focus on one form of exercising, which is why you’ll find that their upper body is built. However, seeing as you’re exercising to be generally fit, it’s always best to work on all muscle groups. This way, you’re building endurance, strength, and equally fit upper and lower body, and a strong heart.

Maintain brain health

Switching up your routine not only helps your body, but it also helps your brain. It’s a known fact that working out helps your brain to concentrate more, focus, and builds new memory pathways. Mixing your workout routine can keep you mentally sharp because you’re learning new exercise methods and techniques. Consider enrolling in different types of exercise classes as well as dance classes as another option. They’ll be fun to experience and will enhance your memory. Sometimes you don’t even need to go for high-intensity workouts; all it really needs is any form of exercising to keep your body and brain healthy.

Reduces a chance for injuries

Believe it or not, when you work on the same muscle groups over and over again, then you’re running the risk of what many professionals call ‘repetitive strain injury.’ This means that you’ll face the possibility of injuring your muscles, joints, or ligaments that you’re overusing during the same type of exercise. There are two ways around this: The first is to prevent overuse of these muscles by mixing up your workout routine. It will give you a chance to focus on other muscle groups and give overused muscle groups a break. Another way is to give adequate rest to your joints to avoid any possible injury.

Break the plateau

More often than not, many people reach a weight-loss plateau, and they find that they’re unable to lose any more weight. Your body gets used to your routine and patterns, and stops giving you the results you need. This can be quite discouraging. Before you give up and hand in the towel, consider mixing up your exercise routine and tricking your body; thus, jump-starting your weight loss again. You need to introduce different and challenging ways and allow your body to be taken by surprise. You might have to work harder at first, but eventually, you’ll notice the desired results.

Establish a social life

Working out doesn’t necessarily mean it should be about you and your body alone. Consider exercising as a way to meet new people and welcome like-minded individuals into your life. Meeting new people can actually help encourage your exercise routine, change it up once in a while, or even elevate your mood when you’re too tired to work out. You can join a new yoga or spin class, sign up for a running or cycling group, or even strike up a conversation with someone at your local gym. Having a workout buddy will do wonders to your routine.

Generally, exercising is great for your body and brain; it helps prevent a myriad of diseases, whether physically or mentally. But, remember, it’s also better to introduce new ways every now and then to avoid or encourage any of the aforementioned reasons. And there’s definitely no shortage of exercise routines that you can follow. Break the habit and always challenge yourself!