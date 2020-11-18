Learner Drivers Need A Crash-Course

Life is full of firsts, and each one is a ticket to the next phase of it. Learning to drive and passing your P Plate is one of those spectacular moments that you need to celebrate. Pop the cork and invite your friends as you enjoy this right of passage into adulthood.

But let’s take a step back and find honest answers to some questions.

Have you ever driven on a motorway with 100’s experienced drivers speeding along?

Have you ever had to swerve to miss a dog on the road?

Have you ever tried focusing on the road while your siblings are yelling at each other in the back seat?

Have you had to bring a car to a halt on a wet road, while driving 100km per hour?

If you answered ‘no’ to any of these, read on as we talk about the importance of proper driver courses. The reason why we raise these questions is simple. Many learner drivers pass their tests and get their P Plate, but still lack authentic experience beyond driving to the shop for bread and milk.

It’s dangerous for everybody on the road, including yourself. Precaution is better than cure; everyone needs to take safety driver’s courses at some point. If you haven’t considered one, think about your well-being and book here with L.Trent.

Life Is Full of Surprises

More experienced drivers usually say that you’re driving for everybody on the road. Indeed, you have to be alert and acknowledge every other car in your vicinity. Plus, be able to anticipate something going wrong, and how to avoid a serious incident if you have to.

What if another car pulls out of a driveway suddenly without stopping and heads straight at you? You need to respond without ending up on the sidewalk. It’s the perfect example of why you should consider getting a few hours of driver lessons from an expert.

Part of the training will include teaching you advanced skills in potential accident scenarios. The truth is that the more prepared and trained you are, the less likely you are to react out of pure fright. You’ll be making an educated decision instead.

All it takes for an inexperienced driver to lose control is another driver seeming to take a turn too soon. The good news is that there are excellent ways to get much needed hours with expert driving coaches.

The Motorway Takes Practice to Perfect

It takes experience, and skill, to drive on the motorway without panicking. Every other car on the road has somewhere to be, and they’re in a hurry to get there. When getting on to the motorway, there are a few skill and awareness combinations you have to master:

You have to be aware of all the other cars around you.

You have to know the rules of the road.

You have to be able to see trouble a mile away and take evasive action, safely.

You have to be able to handle the car at a faster speed and with other vehicles much closer to you.

All these points might seem easy enough when you read it, but it takes skill to be a safe driver. Some skills you can learn; the rest will take time to master.

The Benefits of Driver Courses

There are loads of benefits to taking driver courses. According to the team at L.Trent becoming a safer driver is part of a long list of benefits. Guided by professionals, you’ll also cut out much of the red tape in obtaining your P Plate and save time and money. At the end of your course, you’ll feel confident enough to take to the motorways and make your way safely to your destination.

Let’s take a look at all the benefits of enrolling for a safer driving course prior to going for your test.

Safety First

By enrolling at a professional driving school you’ll be sure to know all the road rules properly. It’ll also help you to develop better driving skills in all types of situations and weather conditions. It’s crucial in the long run as it can help you avoid a possible collision when you have to drive defensively. It’ll not only keep you and your passengers safer but all other drivers on the road with you.

Practice Makes Perfect

It’s one thing to drive with the shop with your dad for practice, but a much better option to drive with a qualified instructor. You’ll have real practice in order to prepare for the real test. Driving class students have a higher passing rate because they get in-depth training in preparation for the road test. The instructor will take you into real-life scenarios on the public roads while guiding you through each situation. It’ll boost your confidence for the test-day when you have to show your skills and knowledge to a stranger.

It Saves Time

In order to obtain your P1 license, you need a minimum of 75 hours, of which 15 hours must be night driving, with a qualified driver. Only once you have these hours and have passed the Hazard Perception Test may you apply for your P1. Although you may apply to do your final VORT without it if you’re over 25, it greatly enhances your chances of passing if you’ve been through a driver’s course. The instructors know what to focus on and will help save you time by focussing on the most important training schedules.

You’ll Get Better Insurance Quotes

You can negotiate lower car insurance rates if you present a valid certificate from an authorized driving school. Each insurance provider will have different rates, so be sure to get a few quotes from reputable companies before deciding on any specific one.

Conclusion

You might have been driving for a year or two and still realize that you could also use some supervised hours behind the wheel with expert advice. It’s always a good idea and never too late to start. Prevention is better than a cure, so make that call and book a safer driver’s course today.