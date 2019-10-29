Luke MacFarlane Bio, Life, Career, Net Worth

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Luka MacFarlane is a famous Canadian actor and musician who is in the entertainment industry from 2003. He is known for various appearances in TV series and movies. One of the essential roles in his career is a part of Scotty Wandell on the ABC drama named Brothers and Sisters. Besides, the part of Private Frank Dim Dumphy in series Over There is also notable for his career.

Early Life

Luke Macfarlane was born in London, Ontario, Canada on 19thJanuary 1980. His father Thomas Macfarlane was the Director of Student Health Services at the University of Western Ontario. Luke’s mother, Penny Macfarlane, is working at the London hospital where she worked as a mental health nurse. He grew up with his twin sister, Ruth and elder sister Rebecca.

Luke finished London Central Secondary School and continued education on the Lester B. Pearson School for the Arts Elementary School. Afterward, he attended Central Secondary School, and then he was accepted in Julliard for acting.

Career

Luke’s first appearance was as a Frank Dim Dumphy in American series called Over There. Later on, he got a role in Tanner on Tanner where he played with Cynthia Nixon.

His first notable role was on ABC’s Brothers and Sisters where he had a part of Scotty Wandell. In mini-series Iron Road he got a lead role. Besides, Macfarlane had various roles in TV shows such as Satisfaction, The Night Shift, Mercy Street, Syfy’s Killjoys, and many more.

Also, he had a couple of stage play performances like Where Do We Live, Juvenilia, The Busy World is Hushed, etc. Macfarlane got a nomination for Outstanding New York Theatre: Broadway.

Besides his acting career, Luke also has success as a singer and songwriter. During his education, he was the leader of the band Fellow Nameless.

Luke Macfarlane’s Personal Life

In April 2008, at The Globe and Mail, he admitted that he is gay. Since that time, he was in several relationships with celebrities. His first boyfriend was Charlie David, who is an actor, director, writer, and producer.

Luke was also in a relationship with Wentworth Miller, a famous actor who starred in series Prison Break. The involvement between the two actors was in the spotlight of the media. After some time, the couple went separate ways and afterward, Macfarlane dated Chad Slivenski for a short time.

Currently, Luke is single, and there is no information about his relationships.

Net Worth

Luke Macfarlane earns a good amount of money thanks to his acting career. Besides the acting, he also makes cash from singing career, and Luke is also included in various endorsement deals and advertisements.

Luke has an estimated net worth of $3 million. Currently, Macfarlane is famous, and he is getting a lot of offers, so we are sure that his net worth will get higher over time.