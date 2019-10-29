Taylor Russell Bio, Life, Career, Net Worth

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Taylor Russell is a young, famous actress who already has a lot of significant roles. We could see her in a lot of series and movies, but she got in the center of the media after the parts in the series Falling Skies and Strange Empire. Also, she participated in the movie Suspension. Besides these roles, the young actress has a lot more experience.

If you want to find out a lot of interesting details about the life of the actress, you should stay tuned and keep reading the article below.

Early Life

Taylor Russell McKenzie was born in Vancouver, British Colombia, Canada, on the 18th of July. She holds Canadian citizenship and has a black ethnic heritage. Until now, the actress has been secretive when it comes to her childhood and parents, so we don’t have any information about it.

Also, the education of a beautiful lady is a secret, but we can assume that she is a well-educated lady.

Professional Career

Before she started to appear on the television, Russell had an interest in a stage production. Besides, she also had a lot of success in it. However, her first television role was in the series Emily Owens in 2012. In the next year, the actress got characters in the series If I Had Wings and Blink. As a Lark Voorhies, she played in the movie The Unauthorized Saved By the Bell Story. Besides, she was a part of the projects such as the Strange Empire, Falling Skies, and Pants on Fire.

Even though the beautiful actress had a lot of success in the series, in 2015, she decided to try herself in the movie career also. She showed up in a film called Suspension. In the next year, she got a role in the movie Before I Fall and Lost in Space. In 2018, Russell had a role in the film Down a Dark Hell. Recently, she showed up in films such as Words on Bathroom Walls, Waves, and Escape Room.

Personal Life

Like many stars, Taylor also wanted to keep her love life away from the eye of the media. However, that is not possible when you are a celebrity. The beautiful actress was seen kissing the popular actor Lucas Hedges. At that moment, fans and journalists wanted to know if they are a couple. It seemed that it was just a kiss and nothing more.

Currently, the actress is single and focused on her career.

Net Worth

If we consider that Russell has a lot of essential roles in movies and series, it is not a surprise that she accumulated a lot of money.

Taylor Russell’s net worth in 2019 is estimated to be $700.000.