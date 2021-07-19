8 Tips for Maintaining Outdoor LED Display Screens

Almost all marketing campaigns nowadays take place online. Digital advertising is the future, because everything that does not keep pace with technology is long gone. However, while outdoor LED displays are a great option that is more environmentally friendly and more cost-effective, there is one thing that should not be overlooked: regular maintenance. During the production of outdoor LED displays, care is taken to ensure that they are of sufficient quality to withstand numerous adverse external influences. However, they still must be regularly maintained so that everything runs smoothly and that the displays do not break down. Here are some practical tips for maintaining outdoor LED display screens:

1. Regular cleaning is key

Thorough cleaning of the outdoor LED display screens should be done once a year, to ensure that all components are optimally clean and can work flawlessly. However, keep in mind that these displays are exposed to various external influences on a daily basis: wind, rain, sun, dust and others. If the accumulated dirt is not removed in time, the display may malfunction and large financial losses may occur. That’s why it’s a great idea to periodically wipe all available surfaces of the LED display screen with a cloth. You can use a slightly damp cloth or a cloth on which you have dripped a little alcohol, for a more thorough cleaning. Finally, wipe everything once more with a dry cloth to ensure that the surfaces are not wet.

2. Don’t let it work for too long

A common mistake that people make with their outdoor LED display screens is that they leave them to work for too long. While it may seem like these displays can work forever, that’s not true. They need time for all components to cool down and be able to reach their maximum again. Leaving the screen on for too long can cause components to overheat over time and lead to failures that sometimes cannot be fixed. Think in time and use your LED display properly.

3. Hardware and software maintenance is crucial

Another basic task during the process of maintaining the LED display is to regularly check the hardware and software. This is equally true for outdoor LED display screens, as well as for indoor ones, of which the p2.5 panel is often used, which you can read more about on this page.

Hardware maintenance involves checking all hardware components for malfunctions, the presence of water, whether they are optimally attached, and whether a component is worn out and should be replaced.

Software maintenance includes that your software is always up to date and that all network security systems are up to date. It also involves deleting all obsolete and unnecessary files. If you regularly check the software and update it, you will have the opportunity to immediately find out if something is wrong with your outdoor LED screen and be able to repair it as soon as possible.

4. Watch how you turn your outdoor LED display on and off

While this is something that people often overlook, the way you turn your outdoor LED display on and off really makes a difference. Whenever you start it, you should turn on the computer first, and then the screen. When turned off, the order should be: LED screen, driver software and computer. In most cases, people turn off the computer first, and this often leads to problems in the long run. Take care how you treat your LED display, because it will affect its lifespan.

5. Pay attention to the temperature

Most LED display screens designed for outdoor use have a wide range of temperatures to which they can be adjusted. This means that it can function smoothly at sub-zero temperatures, as well as at very high temperatures during hot summer days. However, this does not mean that you should forget that the temperature still affects the operation of the LED display and that it is necessary for it to always be exposed to temperatures that are acceptable. Otherwise, anomalies may appear on the screen, and sometimes even a complete stoppage of the LED display screen.

6. Turn them off in case of bad weather

Although outdoor LED display screens are often pretty resistant to various weather conditions, it is still advisable to turn them off in case of bad weather. This means that you do not leave the LED screen on in case of heavy rains, storms or hurricanes. If you notice that water has gotten inside the display and damaged the components, we advise you not to turn on the screen, but to immediately contact experts who will know how to solve the problem.

7. Check the power supply regularly

Another thing you should check regularly is the power supply of your outdoor LED display screen. It is necessary for it not to experience frequent power surges, because that can lead to overheating. The situation can be further aggravated if the LED display is exposed to very high temperatures, so it is necessary to control all of this in time. The power supply of the installation must be stable to ensure smooth and uninterrupted operation of the outdoor LED display screen.

8. Only allow professionals to operate your LED display screen

Sometimes it is inevitable to experience a failure of the outdoor LED display. After this, it is necessary to take all measures to eliminate the fault quickly and the display continues to work normally. And that is why it is crucial to allow only experts to operate your LED screen, because they will quickly and professionally fix the problem. If you allow someone who has no experience in this field to rectify the fault, this can only cause even bigger problems, and sometimes even lead to permanent damage to the outdoor LED display screen. Be careful who you entrust your property to and make sure it is in good hands.

Conclusion: Digital marketing is the future in the modern times we live in and often involves the use of outdoor LED display screens. Although these displays are often very resistant and long-lasting, they still need to be maintained regularly. This includes regular cleaning, checking software and hardware, not overheating and paying attention to temperature, weather conditions and power supply. Regular maintenance of the outdoor LED display screen can lead to successful use for many years without any major failures.