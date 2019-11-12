Major Changes in Dog’s Treats Industry

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

As people are getting conscious about their health, they also want to keep their pets healthy. Observing the trends, several places have converted themselves as a pet-friendly store where the owner and the pet can bond together and get their work done as well. The owner wants their pet to feel comfortable and provides all kinds of unique stuff that makes them stand apart. This starts from wearing the customized wearables to getting them groomed. This includes taking them to the vets regularly, to get health check-ups and lifestyle advice for them and follow it for the best of their pet’s health.

Humans understand the first step of maintaining health is eating healthy food. The present industry understands this thumb rule and offers a vast variety of food exclusively made for pets, majorly cats, and dogs. The food is formulated in such a way that it is soothing to the palate of the canines and provides nourishment as well. This way, they are neither deprived of taste nor compromise their health. So, we created this article with the help of Honest Paws to determine a few healthy food habits for your precious pets.

This article provides insight into the changing mindset of the pet parent and how it affects the food industries:

Mind the details

Pet parents choose the food for their pets just the way they choose for themselves. They are more conscious about the labels of food and their sources. Everyone wants to know the details of the products that they are swallowing to give them peace of mind. It has become a perception of conscious and intelligent customers nowadays. This has shown the effect on the food industries as well. Pet owners are looking for the food that provides them the clarity about the ingredients added in their pet’s diet. Therefore, the manufacturers have no choice but to specify every information on the product label so that the pet owners can keep an eye on the food they are feeding to their beloved pets.

‘Health’ is indeed the ‘Wealth’

The consciousness about the food labels has confirmed the fact that ingredients that maintain health is indeed going to maintain and increase their wealth. Pet parents understand the importance of their pets and how they have improved their health and changed their life for good. They also feel that they should return the favor and maintain their health. They are very concerned about preventive health care products for their pets, especially dog owners.

The food ingredients that have proven themselves healthy for the furry pets are going to stay in the spotlight while designing the food. Vitamins, Omega-3 fatty acids, and Probiotics are going to be a major part of the food industry. Also, the taste will undergo major experimentation as the food eaten by the pets readily will be brought more.

Exclusive food business

As observed in the case of humans since long ago, the idea of personalization has reached up to the bowl of their pets as well. Having something designed specifically for someone fulfills every nutrient gap they lacked to maintain their health perfectly and provides immeasurable benefits.

Pet parents like to customize the meal for their pets. It helps them getting content about the type of food entering their furry friend’s diet. It also gives them the personal satisfaction of involving in their pet’s life.

The protein will be preferred

As the human population keeps on growing, so does the adoption of pets. People are becoming more sensitive and aware of their friends. Several relaxing spas, hotels, day-care facilities, etc. have been started that charges a hefty amount in exchange for their services. Several people generously pay when they use the services, and the owners make hefty profits.

In the same way, manufactures keep their focus on the tried and tested food items for making profits. Proteins and meat remain in high demand as a pet food ingredient. Although meat has been the most popular choice for protein intake, the manufacturers are also looking for better and new alternative resources. Since the water holds the major surface on earth, manufacturers have started to explore the fishing and sea life options for the new source.

The marketing strategy

E-commerce has been and still emerging as a new platform for selling the products. Most often, we search through the online platform for every small convenience and now for the pet food as well.

You can search through your favorite brand and compare it with others as well to get an insight into the content. The online platform offers the comfort of staying at home, efficiently usage of time, home delivery, and easy returnable as well. Pet owners go through the multiple reviews and star ratings before making the final purchase and ask the question if something bothers them. Also, since the vets provide some diet specifications, it allows them to personalize their meal even online and making sure they are getting what they asked for without stepping outside the door. The manufacturers are also uploading the testimonials and the video of their products, which rapidly increases their sales.

Gone are the days when pets were treated just as pets, now they are embraced as a part of the family. The pet industry still has unlimited options to explore and present the best among the audience. The options are endless, and so is the opportunity to serve the right food and maintaining the health of pets and humans together.