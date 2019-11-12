Steel vs. Fiberglass Doors

301 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Choosing exterior doors for your home is not one of the enjoyable undertakings you would like to do. The undertaking is not only time consuming, but confusing as well. You know why? Well, there are many things you have to consider when choosing entry doors for your home. For instance, apart from considering styles such as fiberglass or steel doors, you have to consider other aspects such as material, colour, and durability. For many years, homeowners have been using wooden ones. However, things have taken a different route.

Thanks to science and technology, especially in fabrication, wood is no longer a go for material, and certainly not the best to choose. Nowadays, many builders are opting for fiberglass and steel for their replacement projects. Steel and fiberglass are both strong and resistant to extreme weather elements, and as such, they are excellent investments. In addition, they are easy to maintain, less expensive, and offer outstanding energy efficiency. But how do these two exterior door materials compare? And what are their features? We are happy you want to get answers to these biting questions. Let’s dive in and learn more about steel and fiberglass doors. See weblink for more info.

1. Steel Doors

Doors usually need replacements once after some time, as they are prone to wear and tear. However, a steel door is one of the best options for your home that do not need a lot of maintenance. You might be astonished by the results as they are quite versatile and come with a lot of options. It gives you a rustic feel, but nowadays, wood grains are incorporated in steel to provide you with a finished look. With wooden grains, your door looks exactly like beautiful mahogany or even oak. Your entry door will look attractive while at the same time, staying durable.

You can as well wish to incorporate windows into your exterior doors, and there is no finer way to fulfill this other than with this type. Moreover, they come at a lower price compared to the other different types.

You should, however, note that although steel doors are durable and beautiful, they are susceptible to scratches and dents. Hence, they should be well maintained to attain durability. While permanent damage can be avoided, negligence can be costly for your steel doors. They are susceptible to rust, and therefore, they should be repainted to retain their beauty and make them long-lasting and beautiful. Water-resistant paint is the best for these types as it guards them against the effects of water and other weather elements.

2. Fiberglass Doors

They offer you all the pros of wood and steel, avoiding their cons. Fiberglass is solid, but when compared to other materials such as steel, it might not be as strong as it can easily crack under pressure, unlike steel doors.

Fiberglass has a variety of styles and comes with different grains as well as different styles for your exterior and interior doors. If you want to achieve a wooden-like style, fiberglass gives you this possibility. You won’t encounter the problem of rust with fiberglass, as is the case with steel doors.

Fiberglass is long-lasting and does not rot like wood either does it get damaged by pests like termites. Additionally, it is light; thus, you will not have to deal with the massive weight that comes with other materials such as wood and steel. It is also exceptionally resistant to weather elements. These doors are the best material for entry, and you cannot go wrong with them.

However, you aren’t going to escape that ‘thunk’ sound when closing your exterior doors, but with the many advantages the doors offer, you have to deal with this disadvantage. Most materials are affected by extreme weather elements. Although the impact might not be significant for fiberglass, it can swell, crack, and warp if exposed to harsh weather elements. Despite that, it is one of the materials that can hold up pretty well to fluctuating weather and can retain its original shape for a long time.