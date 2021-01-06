Malia Obama Bio, Career, Net Worth 2021, Personal Life

Malia Obama is a powerful teen in the United States of America. She is most famous for being the eldest daughter of the former president of the US, Barack Obama.

Early Life and Biography

Malia Ann Obama was born on July 4, 1998. She is the older daughter of Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. She was born in Chicago, Illinois. Michele gave birth to Malia at the University of Chicago Medical Center by their family friend doctor, Anita Blanchard. During her early life, her father was an American Senate, lawyer and professor in the University of Chicago Law School. Her mother Michelle worked at the University of Chicago as a Dean. Barack and Michele are African-American.

Malia has a younger sister Sasha. Malia attended Chicago Laboratory School, and later the Sidewall Friends School, a private school in America after they left Chicago for Washington DC. Malia entered Harvard University in 2017.

Personal Life

Malia and Sasha Obama have been described as two of the most prominent young people in the world. Just like most teens in the US, she loves shopping. Shopping in luxury shopping centers, like City Center Bishop Ranch, is one of her favorite pastimes.She is 6ft tall, about the same height as her father, Barack Obama. Malia is currently dating Rory Farquharson, a British student studying in Harvard University. Malia is known for smoking cigarettes.

Career, Awards & Nominations

Malia is a big soccer fan. She has competed not so long ago in her first soccer game at Harvard University. In 2008, she had a music band with Sasha and Godsisters, and they issued two albums. While she attended to Sidwell Friends School, she was the council’s treasurer, after that the class vice-president and the president at the end.

Malia was working in New York and Los Angeles television studios during the summer season. Malia has won basketball degrees, volleyball and tennis championships. She was the winner of the Gatorade Player of the Year award for two sports. In 2015, she was listed by Google as the second most searched celebutante in the world. Malia is an active humanitarian who helps poor young children. She has also attended various organizations and campaigns.

Malia Obama Net Worth 2021



Malia Obama has a net worth of $200 thousand. Her internship and participation in the American sports department contributed to this number. She also got most of her money while being the daughter of a president.