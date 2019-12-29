Nicole Kidman Knows How To Rock Oversized Hoodie To The Prom Set… Before She Travels To Sydney To Joins Her Husband

The world is used to see Nicole Kidman rocking the very best the fashions scene has to offer, from gala dresses to elegant everyday outfits. However, it turns out that Nicole loves to keep it cozy from time to time. In those moments, she will gladly reach for an oversized hoodie.

Just recently, Kidman enjoyed some fantastic moments with her husband in Sydney, for the Christmas season – the couple shared their moments on social media. However, before the holiday season kicked in, the famous actress was in hot Los Angeles, filming Ryan Murphy’s feature adaptation of The Prom. The Prom is scheduled to air in 2020.

On December 20th, Nicole was spotted wearing a cozy hoodie as she arrived on set for another scheduled day of filming. Let’s be realistic – it would be difficult for her to wear anything glamorous while on the set, right? The 52-years-old actress looked great with slim jeans and white sneakers.

As usual, she had her hands full as she carried a large black leather tote bag.

At the moment, Nicole is working on the role of veteran Broadway chorus girl Angie Dickinson in the film. The movie is based on the Tony-nominated Broadway musical of the identical name.

In a desperate attempt to repair their images, she joins forces with some fellow Broadway stars. All together, they are working on helping a lesbian teenager whose girlfriend brings a girl to prom.

Now, a famous Kidman will be soon seen with Meryl Streep, Andrew Rannells, and James Corden in the upcoming Netflix movie. This will be the second mutual project for the famous Streep and Nicole. Back in 2002, the two worked on a film named ‘The Hours.’ Also, they recently united on the TV screen, for season two of Big Little Lies.