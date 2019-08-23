Medical tourism at luxurious tourist resorts in Kerala

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Kerala is fast becoming a popular health destination across the world. What sets the medical tourism in Kerala apart from others is the unique and special allopathy, Ayurveda, dental packages offered at luxurious tourist resorts. Kerala is well known for its alternative medical therapies which are known to rejuvenate the body, mind, and soul. Hundreds and thousands of tourists arrive in Kerala every year looking for alternative health care as well as advanced surgical treatments.

Kerala was relatively unknown in the national and global travel market until the early 1980s. Majority of the tourism circuits focused in the north of the country. However, aggressive marketing campaigns by state development boosted the growth of tourism. Today, Kerala is one of the leading holiday destinations in India and well famous as God’s Own Country.

Both domestic, as well as foreign tourists, arrive here in vast numbers to enjoy and explore the beaches, backwaters, mountain ranges, and wildlife sanctuaries. To learn about all these awesome attractions and experiences, visit this informative site eKeralaTourism.net. The travel sector has been the backbone of Kerala’s economy, and the state draws tourists from all over the world because of its tea estates, backwaters, waterfalls, and adventure sports. Read about everything Kerala has to offer, the best time to visit, the best places to stay in, local food and more on this website now.

Medical tourism in Kerala

Today, India enjoys about 18 percent of the medical travel market of the world, and its tourism sector is expected to grow at a steady rate. As treatment is getting very expensive in western countries, patients and their families look for other shores where they can get the same level of treatment but at lower costs. Kerala has emerged as a popular medical travel destination and is already famous for its healing and rejuvenating treatments. Moreover, as it is well connected to major destinations in the world by air, it is easy to access and reach. Because of the salubrious weather, the patients feel relaxed and take lesser time to recuperate.

Kerala leads the country in tourism as well as medical tourism. It is because of the rare combination of skilled doctors, advanced facilities, and lower cost of treatment that make the state more popular among tourists. More and more hospitals are connecting with the travel industry in Kerala, and already, the state is looked upon as a popular health destination. Globalization and economic liberalization have further boosted tourism in the state. It is a perfect state for medical tourism because of its advanced hospitals and moderate weather.

Kerala has adequate freshwater supply and well known for its higher education levels, improved health, and low infant mortality. Hundreds and thousands of tourists arrive here in Kerala to enjoy the nature and scenic beauty of the state as well as to take advantage of the medical facilities.

Modern and advanced health care

Kerala has made tremendous progress in medicine and health care industry. Today, the state boasts of state-of-the-art treatment facilities and an excellent network of hospitals where one can world-class medical treatment and procedures at lower costs. It is already well known for offering international standard treatments under a pool of trained doctors and nurses. The state is now in a position to provide advanced health care and surgical treatments.

Today, people across the world face long waiting periods and exorbitant medical bills for their treatment. Some countries do not have adequate facilities and hospitals to provide specialty treatment. Here are some excellent reasons why to seek medical care in Kerala.

internationally acclaimed and accredited hospitals

superior infrastructure and best in class facilities in modern medicine

topnotch treatment at a fraction of the cost

relax and rejuvenate amidst the natural beauty and pleasant climate

moderate weather throughout the year

renowned doctors specialized in key disciplines

trained para medical staff and technicians

communication not a problem as locals well versed in English

One can get treatment in various modern medicine branches like general medicine, diabetology, oncology, cardiology, general surgery, neurology, urology, dentistry, dermatology, and more.

Alternative medical therapies

Kerala rightfully enjoys an ancient gift of the religious texts of Vedas & Puranas in India. The state prides itself on owning the rich heritage and tradition of offering authentic alternative therapies such as Ayurveda treatment and Naturopathy. Ayurveda and Naturopathy treatments focus on a natural form of treatment for the body with the help of natural ingredients. Get amazing Ayurvedic treatments on the serene beaches of Kerala and body massages with aromatic oils. Reap the benefits of the Naturopathy treatments and rejuvenate your body and mind.

Here is what makes Kerala a hot spot for alternative medical therapies.

Complete wellness of the human body and soul

Renowned Ayurvedic and Naturopathy doctors

World-class facilities and well-trained medical staff

Pleasant weather throughout the year

First-rate medical facilities

Healthy and delicious food

The cleanest state with an abundance of nature.

In case you are planning to visit Kerala for treatment, it is essential to keep some aspects in mind.

Carry all the necessary health and checkup reports of any earlier treatment

Take about 10-15 days of rest if planning to undergo surgery

Consult medical insurance partner to look for any discounts

Organize all travel, accommodation, and appointments in the hospital

Kerala offers various recuperative leisure packages for health care at outstanding tourist resorts. Everything is taken care of, the pickups and drop-offs, accommodation, food, transportation, along with the best medical treatment at the leading hospitals. The patient is escorted to the hospital as per needed, and even Post-hospitalization checkups are taken care of.

Look for reputed names and partners of Medical tourism in India to get the right kind of treatments, whether alternative or allopathic. The hospital should be well known for providing tours for people and networking with the world-class hospitals in Kerala. Go for an all-inclusive package that takes of everything and all the costs involved. Apart from treatment, patients and their families can take a tour of the beautiful state. Kerala has deep connections to healthy lifestyle and spirituality since ancient times. Medical tourists can explore web portal floated by Kerala to know about the hospitals and facilities.