Meet The New 2020 Fall Collection

‘We all are made of the same stuff, and we all have an impact on each other’s existence. We all matter.’ This is what has inspired many of the year 2020 fall collection.

Fashion is an artistic appearance in body proportions and clothing and accessories, an industry whose expressions are tied to varying collections and seasons of the year. And for fall, we see once more several fashionistas displaying an array of ready-to-ar, beauty, and accessory collections. These collections were selected as a result of their technique because they are unique and just too good to be ignored. These staples are worth analyzing, ruminating, drawing inspiration from, and of course, styling them.

2020 fall collections which caught our attention include:

Nili Lotan

According to the Nili Lotan brand, the style has always been preferred to fashion. She has always been seen to upgrade rather familiar staples with some feel of femininity.

Nili Lotan’s fall collection was as always clearly pushing for no-brainer and foolproof pieces that women could simply put on and have nothing to worry about. The idea is to eliminate the fuzz of what to wear each time. This fall’s collection displayed perfectly cut blazers in plaids and wool varieties. They also included crisp shirts, some with ruffles at the collar region, and of course, really high-grade leather jackets and trenches accompanied with classic boot cut jeans. We cannot mention the plush, caramel-colored shearling coats and belts that came in colors black and chocolate designed and finished with oval-shaped buckles. According to Nili Lotan, it is okay to get excited about a belt-it is a little lavishness worth obsessing over.

16arlington

16Arlington made its runway debut with day wears and some gorgeous gowns. This fall designs included modish leather staples like trench coats, suits in beautiful neutral tones. Midi dresses in a color block, with an air of minimalism, were on display too. Simplicity and class could be seen expressed in all angles of the industry and even on the streets.

Photographer Ren Heng inspired several show-stopping dresses that had heads swooning with spectacular features like brocade fabrics, some crystal embellishments, and so on.

Altuzarra

Everyone was stunned with Joseph Altuzarra’s heritage, and tradition themed fall collections. Considering he is half Chinese and half French, we can say that his fashion brand before now has been more of French themes. In his fall collections, Joseph, inspired by his Chinese grandma’s outfits, pulled a unique show off with his brand models. These fall’s collections carried more grace and style when compared to his previous outings.

He started an overall impression with portrait-collar suits and waist darts with folds pressed down and then went on to a classic cheongsam showcasing silk overlayer, doubling the outfit’s collar with a removable one. He also showcased knitted clothing in green and blue shades coupled with antique pieces of jewelry as an added grace. The eye-catching clutch bags were also colorfully embellished and named feathery pets.

Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta’s Daniel Lee brushed the doubts off our feet with some amazing new collections. His double-faced intrecciato pouches (unlined with double-sided leather strips, giving the exceptional interior workmanship of the bag visibility on the exterior) had a modernized touch to them. We also love the stunning, ergonomically friendly sandals that curl around the ankle. Lee’s key focus is looking elegant while still comfortable, which is why the men’s outfit is built with stretches in it. According to Lee, the stretch is the retort to comfort in elegance.

Christopher John Rogers

Christopher Rogers’s bulbous strawberry-shaped waist dresses, inspired by past references such as perriots and some new inspirations, is amazing. Rogers believes that it isn’t about dressing for the world, but it is about dressing for you.

Collina Strada

Collina Strada’s Taymour has been using fashion design as a motivating facet or to get people thinking more sustainably and do something about a change. This is abundantly expressed in her bold fashion collections.

Her flowery designs clearly show her narrative in the scribble-print Victorian-silhouette frocks dresses, neon lace leg-of-mutton sleeves with silver slip skirts, and rainbow pussy-bow blouses are visible among this year’s fall collection giving it a sense of originality.

Dries Van Noten

We see Van Noten bring casualness into his design this fall. He applies acid green and fuchsia jungle prints in a unique way to his array of designs, and let’s not forget the pajama shapes, with plaids and hip-tied shirts that were also found in his collection mix.

We also see some other colorful designs such as purple and an emerald displayed in his velvet blazer. A Deco iris print and a black Lurex tux are notable among his collections this fall. His Lacroix style is evident in his beaded sarong that is worn with a semi-sheer blouse that came in a different pattern, with opera gloves and snakeskin boots. Another attention-grabbing design was a dress in violent purple lined with silver embroidery.

Eckhaus Latta

Eckhaus Latta, typically known for her brand gentility, portrayed this in her designs this fall. Her collections were gentle, beginning with a sweater knit design and a seeming brushstroke of bold color and a watercolor acid wash jeans. The aim of the collection is longevity, whether with one wearer or several in the first, second, or third hand.

Gucci

Gucci’s Michele did do some work this fall with conventional masculinity. We see his works simply infusing pieces from his preadolescent age in a masculine manner. This fall’s collection included knickerbockers, black leather strap-held school shoes, and shape sorter bags. The knee socks were patterned GG in a manner the Italians call ‘greche’ designed for the luxury, well-washed boys. Another item that catches attention is the beautiful blue gingham coat and jean characterized by grass green stains typical of playful teenage boys.

There were also displays of some beautiful grannyish hats, day coat in powder blue, some denim and oversized knitwear, and a leopard print coat.