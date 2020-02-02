Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are the Targets Again, This Time Because of Their Maid

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can’t stop shaking the world. After they declared that they would be leaving the royal family to become “financially independent,” it seemed like they would be left alone.

However, a recent discovery left the world at shock again. The former royal couple is currently living on Vancouver Island, next to the Pacific Ocean, and paparazzi caught on camera their maid who went grocery shopping for them. People started commenting that even though they left the royal family, they are still spoiled and lazy.

The Megxit drama started on January 8th, and they announced their retirement from the royal family to have a life of freedom. They did it without the Queen’s authorization and every single member in the royal family didn’t expect such a decision from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They lost their HRH titles, but they kept the Duke and Duchess of Sussex title. They also have to pay back all the money invested in the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, their previous home London, as the public’s money funded it.

Just as everything seemed like it was going to quiet down, people started talking again about Meghan Markle and her behavior. This time they think how she is provoking the media and the world on purpose, even though the former royal couple announced that they are leaving London since the press and media can’t leave them alone. According to Prince Harry, there wasn’t another solution to this situation his wife was constantly placed in. Therefore, moving away and leading a private life is all that they can do at the moment. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex even filed a lawsuit against a specific publication because they published Meghan Markle’s letter that she wrote to her father.