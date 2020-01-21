What Does the ‘megxit’ Drama Tell Us About Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle has always been the target of the media, ever since it was first discovered that she is dating Prince Harry. Every decision and move they took, she was the one to blame, like this recent shocking decision of the two of them leaving the royal family. There was even an official statement by Kensington Palace regarding the abuse Meghan was receiving by the press.

A marriage and a child later, Meghan is given the same treatment. When the Duchess of Sussex realized that she wasn’t going to get the life she wanted and that she will always have to do everything according to the royal family and their rules, she decided to leave them with her husband and their child, and to start a new life, a life full of freedom.

Since the revelation, she was once again a target of negativity and criticism, but applause and support as well. During the early days of their dating and later their marriage and their royal life, many commented on how Meghan Markle will not like the royal life, as she thought it would be more glamorous. She was accused of wanting to be a celebrity and then a royal, and when she realized that marrying into the royal family won’t make her dreams come true, she decided to go the other way.

After the announcement that Prince Harry and Meghan will take a six-week break from the royal duties to enjoy the holidays as a family of three, the news of their retirement came. The ‘Megxit’ scandal tells us that apparently everyone was right. Since she didn’t get what she wanted and thought she was going to get by marrying into the royal family, the Duchess of Sussex opted for a different way and a different life that will most likely provide her with the things she always dreamed off.