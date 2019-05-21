Meghan Markle Sent a Letter of Apology the Day Before Baby Was Born

979 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

The Duchess of Sussex sent an apology letter, full of loving and heartwarming words, to her former school friends, just one day before she gave birth to a new royal member. She was being forced to did not except an invitation for a high school reunion.

Just one day after school event Meghan Markle gave birth to her lovely son, Archie Harrison. The famous Duchess, former actress got an invitation for a Catholic school event, 20 years since graduation. The beautiful, 37-years-old Duchess was unable to take part in this event because she was preparing to become a mother for the first time in life.

She sent a letter of apology to all her classmates, and on the envelope was written `Kensington Palace`.

“Everyone was disappointed that they did not get to catch up with Meghan given everything that has happened to her, but the whole group was super excited about her giving birth to the first British-American prince, it was all anyone talked about, “ explained a former classmate of Meghan Markle.

“They were so excited to get that letter from her. She is remembered as someone who is very thoughtful, and to get that kind of attention now that she is a Royal went down really well,“he also added.

“Hopefully, she will be able to make it to the 25-year reunion and she is welcome to bring Harry and Archie along with her, “he said.

The Immaculate Heart High School reunion event attended 37 classmates of Meghan Markle, and it was held the day she gave birth to Archie.

“The school community extends best wishes of happiness to the Royal Family on this joyous event,“ the school posted a note for happy parents.

This week, on Wednesday, the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge, uncle, and aunt, met a new baby prince. They waited for Harry to come back home from Oxford to go to a baby visit at Frogmore Cottage.

Source: express.co.uk