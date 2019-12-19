Meghan Markle’s College Yearbook Picture

Two years ago, Meghan Markle’s college yearbook photo appeared, and the internet went crazy over the Duchess’ appearance.

When the photo was taken, he was just 16 years old, but she looks exactly the same as she looks today!

On an Instagram profile who dug out a picture of the Duchess of Sussex during her prom, they captioned the image with, “16-year-old Meghan Markle posing with her first boyfriend Luis Segura at a high school Christmas dance in 1997.”

Meghan Markle is currently 38 years old, and she seems like she never aged. Even people who commented on the picture noticed that, and some of the comments were, “How do u look that elegant at 16 like wtf.”

And she sure does. Even in her teen years, she looked classy, elegant, and sophisticated. Maria Pollia, who was Markle’s theology teacher back in her school days, shared with CNN, “She was also a very unusually compassionate person, and developed that compassion quite early in her life. This is something that I think really fuels her, her joy, and her heart.” Pollia added, “And I think it’s wonderful to know that she is still that person and, and that now with her place in the world, she’ll be able to do that even greater scale.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had done a lot when it comes to humanitarian work. When their recent trip to South Africa ended, many stated how they have just started with raising awareness about other nations that are trying to survive in this world and helping those in need.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be spending their first Christmas as a family of three in the United States of America, which is where Doria Ragland, Markle’s mother lives. They are one royal break at the moment, as they want to spend some quality family time with their first child, son Archie.