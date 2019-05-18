Why didn’t Meghan Markle attend her 20th High School Reunion

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

When your delivery date is due at any moment, you can’t just leave the hospital and go to a party, even if it is 20th high school reunion. But Meghan did send a letter of excuse to her classmates.

The Duchess of Sussex is definitely the most famous person to graduate from Heart High school, and her classmates were eager to see her at the reunion to catch up, and maybe find something new about the Royal Family. But the timing of the gathering wasn’t great. It was just one day before Meghan gave birth to a beautiful baby boy.

The letter that Markle send did find its way to a class of 99′ at Heart High School and to 37 schoolmates who came to the reunion and graduate in 99′. Her classmate said:

“Everyone was sad that Meghan didn’t come, but giving circumstances and that she became a new mother, they were all happy for her. She was kind and very polite,” the friend remembered, “And everyone was thrilled when they got the letter.”

Even that she didn’t attend the reunion, everyone is hopeful she makes it to the next one and that she brings little Archie and Prince Harry as well.

20th High school reunion was held on May 5, and it is safe to say now that Meghan and Harry welcomed Archie to the world on May 6, that she couldn’t make it.

Heart High School wrote on twitter congrats to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, and best wishes to the new member of the Royal Family.

How teachers and classmates remember Meghan

If you ever need someone I’m there, Markle wrote in one of her classmate’s yearbook when she was coping with the loss of her aunt. And Markle is remembered an as good friend that encouraged her classmates, helping them any way she could and that is rare in a person these days.

Teachers remember her being a bit fiery with a lot of courage. She loved acting and singing and had profoundness that moved everyone, and that is what stayed with her till today.

Source: cheatsheet.com