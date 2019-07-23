Men Share Their Brutally Honest Thoughts On the Taste Of Your VaJayJay

Most guys are very willing to go down on their female partners, but not everyone absolutely loves the taste of it. Even though they want to give their women that particular kind of pleasure, they may not be enjoying it as much as you are. What do dudes really think about the taste of your lady parts? You can find out right now, and it may even change your dietary habits.

It doesn’t taste good the way a watermelon tastes good, I think it’s more the mental idea that this is a coochie in my mouth and this is how it tastes and that’s awesome.

So basically, if something that wasn’t vag tasted like vag, no I would not be nearly as excited by the idea of putting that thing in my mouth. (HalfysReddit from Reddit)

I’ve only eaten 1 woman’s vagina and it was in fact an enjoyable experience. She tasted sweet actually. It wasn’t until a few months later that a friend found a random article that stated how vaginal secretions are mostly blood plasma that I put 2 and 2 together… she was diabetic. [deleted user from Reddit]

Diabetic here; my first boyfriend said to me one time “you taste sweet today.” I thought he was trying to be cute but then he’s like “no seriously, sweet like sugar”… So I tested my blood and I was way higher than I should have been… He became the p**sy psychic and would tell me when I needed insulin. (KalamityKate from Reddit)

Monthly Visitor

I love the taste of my girl. Here’s the kicker though, sometimes when she’s had a very long (and sweaty) day, or near her time of the month, then she doesn’t taste as good, and so we don’t do that kind of thing then. (xartfan from Reddit)

Different Strokes

I have been with several women and I can say that some p**sies taste better than others. In addition to that I do love the act of giving a girl head, but I only love it when her p**sy tastes divine. I don’t really ask the girls how they get their juices to taste so delicious because I think that’d be a weird conversation, but I suspect it’s along the lines of when you smell a person and there’s certain smells that are just more arousing than others. [deleted user from Reddit]

Test Yourself

I haven’t really tasted one I didn’t like because I haven’t tasted one that didn’t smell at least pretty good. I like it if you like your own vagina taste, like when you [lick] my finger or kiss me after I gave you an oral orgasm or two. (YourTango)

Basking In It

Honestly, I love performing oral sex regardless of taste or smell. In an ideal world, I would choose shaved and clean; however, I do not discriminate because once I get in, I don’t care what it smells like — I just want it all over me. (YourTango)

Hygiene Counts

Some are really gross and others taste so clean and fresh. I can only assume proper hygiene is part of it, but also, whether a woman has cleansed and detoxed and is healthy deep in her body in general. One really stinky girl smoked cigarettes. I don’t have enough experience to know if that was it, because I generally avoid girls who smoke, but maybe? (YourTango)

Au Naturel

As with a guy’s semen, various factors can affect the taste of the vagina and her juices: time of the month, diet, time of day, her hygiene protocol. Yes, at times there can be a fish-like taste and sometimes, a more bitter taste. Other times there’s a tad sweetness to it and I do like to taste a woman after a fresh shower au naturale. I don’t need perfumey type oils or lotions added. (YourTango)

Pheremone Driven

Every woman has a different taste — it’s like the most intimate form of communication. A sensation that is unique and recognizable, yet entirely secret. (YourTango)

A Little Confusing

Too perfumed or powdered definitely feels like something is being covered up. Naturally unpleasant is no good either unless there’s a “reason.” The oral sex process is involved and there’s little way to fake it. An unpleasant vagina can really derail things. (YourTango)

Get Checked Out

I would say the normal taste is expected, and by some guys, welcomed (like me). But if your vagina smells or tastes weird, that is indicative of a problem, the kind of issue you might want to see a doctor about. (YourTango)

Wetness

I love eating p**sy, but it’s not necessarily the taste, it’s getting her off that gets me off. It actually kinda grosses me out if a girl has too much fluid coming out of there, I don’t mind getting squirted on (that just means I did my job right) but, when it’s just overall way too wet, I can’t deal with that. (Straightmanlove from Reddit)

Lost in Pleasuretown

I get so lost in the act that I forget about the taste. I know by the smell whether I would or wouldn’t, so if I’m down there, I’m all in. (YourTango)

Original by Emily Hingle