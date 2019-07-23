Tips for Choosing the Perfect Hairstyle according to Your Face Shape

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Can you make a short bob or a pixie cut work? Should you cut your bangs? Are you thinking of adding more layers to your hair? Choosing a hairstyle is one of the most difficult and time-consuming things that you could do, especially since there are a lot of factors that you need to consider when choosing one. However, one of the most important things that you should consider is the shape of your face. In this article, you will be able to read about how to choose a hairstyle according to your face. Let’s take a look:

Oval, Square, Heart, Round – what is your face shape?

The first thing you should do is determine the shape of your face. The easiest way to determine it is to stand in front of a mirror, tie your hair back and with a erase marker, draw the outlines of your face on the mirror. You will be able to see your face shape. Face shape and hairstyles are all about creating a balance and for that reason, an oval face is considered perfect. That is mostly because you can have any hairstyle if you have an oval face. If you have a round face, you will want to minimize the width of your face. If your face is heart-shaped, you will want to minimize the width of your brow. And, for square-faced people, you will want to decrease the width of the jaw. Let’s take a look at the best hairstyle according to face shapes:

Best hairstyles for round faces

With this face shape, consider layers as your best friend since they will add angles to your features. If you like shorter hair, you can opt for a pixie cut with spiky layers. If you like medium-length, keep it below the jawline which will elongate the roundness. And if you like long hair, layers that start at your jaw will make your hair fuller and your face slimmer.

Best hairstyles for square faces

The best thing that you could do is emphasize your cheekbones. For medium-length, try a bob haircut that goes below your jawline. And according to the experts from herabeauty.sg, for longer hair, you should ask your stylist to cut layers into the ends that will allow you to have an airy effect. When it comes to wearing bangs, you should avoid squared-off and solid shapes. Longer bangs will work best for you.

Best hairstyles for heart-shaped faces

Since creating a balance is the goal, you should opt for something fuller at the bottom. Lobs are the perfect option, especially is your wave or curl the ends to create volume. You should definitely avoid blunt, heavy bangs and instead choose soft side-sweeping bangs that will narrow your forehead.

Best hairstyles for oval faces

Since any hairstyle will suit an oval face, it is more about choosing a hairstyle to get hair texture, as well as the style that will express your personal style. However, since any hairstyle will fit an oval face, you can opt for almost any hairstyle that you find appealing.

Conclusion

As you can see, the key to finding the best hairstyle is to know what your face shape is. Hence, if you are looking to get a different haircut during summer, do not waste any more time and start looking for a hairstyle that will fit you perfectly.