Mia Khalifa Net Worth, Scandal, Bio, Career

Mia Khalifa is known as a PornHub’s adult star. At one moment, she was the most famous on the site. Currently, she is in the center of the media’s attention because of her controversial behavior. Regularly, Mia is doing a thing to draw attention. For example, Khalifa, in 10 seconds, finished a pint of a beer and posted that to social media.

Early Life

Mia Callista was born on 10th February 1993 in Beirut, Lebanon. The first seven years of her childhood she spent in Beirut and afterward moved to the United States of America.

There is no known information regarding her parents, sibling, or education.

Mia’s porn career and scandal with ISIS

In October 2014, Mia decided to start acting in porn movies, and she had a lot of success in it. Soon after, Khalifa became one of the most viewed actresses on the PornHub.

In one of the movies, Mia showed up in an Islamic hijab and performed a sexual act wearing it. This act brought a lot of attention, especially from organization ISIS. Mia started to get death threats from the organization. As per her saying, even though she was scared, she didn’t show up any fear.

Khalifa even received a lot of pictures where she is without the head, and this caused a lot of stress for porn stars. Because of this treats, she decided to stop with the porn career.

Other controversies in Mia’s life

Mia is always drewing a lot of attention. She is known as a hockey fan, and in one of the games, she got hit with the puck in the boob. She posted on Instagram what happened and announced a surgery.

At one point in her life, she had a career as a bookkeeper and paralegal. Currently, Mia is famous, thanks to social media. Also, she began to host the show Out of Bounds, but after two months, she resigned.

Personal Life

Mia is in a happy relationship with Robert Sandberg. Earlier this year, the couple got engaged. The proposal happened in the restaurant called Smith and Mia found her ring in a bowl.

We assume that soon couple with tie a knot.

Mia Khalifa Net Worth

Mia played in 21 adult films, and that brought her a lot of wealth. Even though she earned money from films, Mia is also making wealth as a social media personality. As of 2019, Mia Khalifa has an estimated net worth of $2 million.