Here’s What a Middle-Aged Woman REALLY Thinks When Getting It On With Her Husband

In this day and age, it can be hard to find the time to take part in little pleasures that your ancestors had a lot more time for. You’ve got devices to talk to anyone, anywhere in the world, at any time of the day or night. You have so many more responsibilities at work, and you probably have a kid or two to raise. Even when you do have the time to get cozy and comfortable with your partner, you may find that you just can’t get in the mood. When your brain is too full, it can be extremely difficult to get off.

This love blogger spends her time writing about everything that happens in the bedroom, but she finds that her work can get in the way of actually getting it on herself.

Their love life may not be great, but their laughter life is stellar

A Challenge

Blogger Shannon Colleary talks about steamy stuff all the time, but she finally wanted to share the reality of what goes on between older adults who are trying to pleasure each other in between busy work and child-rearing schedules. Shannon began, “Midlife sex can be challenging. Some of us need sex aides just to get things started. Viagra for both men and women — men, you are no longer alone when it comes to performance anxiety — as well as lubricant, testosterone, estrogen, progesterone and any sex tape that DOES NOT include Kim Kardashian.”