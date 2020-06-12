5 Advantages of Mixing CBD And Coffee

Far more than just a gimmick, CBD coffee may provide a solution for a section of consumers who were forced to give up caffeine for reasons beyond their control. If you know coffee is bad for you but can’t let go, CBD can help you.

There are many ways to consume CBD. As the product continues to gain popularity around the world, business owners and entrepreneurs are all trying to get a slice of the pie by rolling out their own unique applications of the substance.

It’s that desire for profit and innovation that saw makers putting CBD in everything from beauty creams to jam, with varying degrees of success. It helps that CBD has so many genuine applications. While it may seem strange that the same substance can be placed in black beans, face creams, and dog treats, the truth is that all those products can be made better with CBD.

Meanwhile, consumers have also started experimenting with different applications of CBD. It’s easy to get it into different foods using CBD oil or isolates, and the results are often as healthy as they are relaxing. Look online, and you’ll find recipes for everything from CBD pizza to homemade CBD air fresheners.

CBD coffee is another idea that emerged from this stewing pot of innovation. And since you probably saw a dozen other “innovations” that consisted of just the same old product with “CBD” stamped on the label, it’s easy to ignore this particular combination. However, there are plenty of great benefits that can be obtained by mixing coffee and CBD. It turns out that the two substances synergize quite well.

1. Stay awake

One of the common complaints associated with CBD use is feeling tired and sleepy. The substance is a natural downer. CBD is the substance responsible for the calm demeanor that can often be observed in Marijuana users. Strands of Marijuana that contain very little CBD tend to leave the smoker energized, and paranoid.

Consumed alone, CBD can bring about feelings of calm and relaxation, especially at high doses. The problem is that, while some people take CBD to relax, others need to deal with relaxation as an annoying side-effect. You can imagine how this calming effect could be a problem for people who need to take CBD daily to treat chronic pains, seizures, IBS, or any of the other conditions that CBD can treat. Especially if those people need to drive, work night shifts, or operate heavy machinery.

Here’s where coffee comes in handy. Caffeine is a natural upper that boosts your attention, reaction speeds, memory, and your metabolic rate. Caffeine causes such a spike in your energy levels that it is actually bad for people who suffer from chronic stress, as its consumption increases the volume of stress hormones in your bloodstream.

If you are trying to stave off the sleepiness caused by CBD, then mixing coffee with CBD is a great idea.

2. Convenience

Trying to pick up new habits can be a hassle, so why not modify an old habit to achieve the same results? If you’re looking to add more CBD to your diet, and you are already an avid coffee drinker, then mixing the two makes perfect sense.

If you buy pre-ground coffee that already comes infused with CBD, you won’t even have to add CBD to your coffee every time you drink it. Everything will already be taken care of for you. Store-bought CBD coffee usually adds CBD isolates to the mix. Since CBD isolate is tasteless, that preserves the flavor of the coffee.

3. Health benefits

Coffee and CBD have more in common than you may have initially realized. Both substances are rich in vitamins and minerals. They are also both rich in antioxidants, which have all sorts of beneficial effects in the body, including slowing down aging and reducing inflammation throughout the body. Adding CBD to your coffee is a great way to improve the health benefits you get out of every mug.

Bear in mind that CBD isolates offer fewer health benefits. That’s because they don’t contain any vegetable byproducts in them. To get the most health out of your CBD, you should opt for adding CBD oil or a tincture to your coffee. Or you can place some drops under your tongue just before you enjoy your morning coffee.

4. Sleep

Coffee does not affect everyone the same way. There are many reasons why your friend can sleep fine after a mug of coffee while you can’t. One of them is a difference in the way your body processes caffeine. Those who consume caffeine regularly build resistance to the substance. As a result, they have an easier time staying relaxed, even after consuming large amounts of strong coffee.

That means that, in theory, you could train your body to be more resistant to caffeine if you want to sleep better after drinking a cup of coffee. But why go through the trouble? CBD is a natural sleep aid. Combining the right dose of CBD with your coffee will allow you to reap the immediate productivity boost of coffee without sacrificing your sleep later on. You get the best of both worlds.

5. Anxiety

Anxiety is one of the main reasons why people mix CBD with coffee. That’s because coffee is an anxiogenic substance. It causes and boosts anxiety; it is a result of the spike in stress hormones caused by caffeine. High doses of caffeine also leave you feeling jittery, a sensation that is very similar to enduring a high state of anxiety. For people who suffer from chronic anxiety disorders, feeling like that can be very stressful, especially if they don’t understand the caffeine is causing it.

As a result, one of the first things experts recommend to people who suffer from anxiety is that they cut back on caffeine. But that is easier said than done. Caffeine is an addictive substance, and most people who drink coffee have been doing it every day for years. It’s not an easy habit to drop, and the withdrawal effects can last upwards of 10 days, leading to mood crashes, headaches, and brain fogs.

For those people, mixing CBD with a coffee can be a solution. It allows them to keep their caffeine habit while using CBD to counteract the anxiety-inducing effects of caffeine.

According to anecdotal evidence, the combination isn’t a good fit for everyone. Some people report not feeling a difference in their anxiety levels after taking CBD coffee. However, enough people swear by the mixture that it’s worth giving it a try. If you have yet to try CBD yourself, you should read this guide.