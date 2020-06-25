Kratom Strains, Effects, and Dosage – 2020 Guide

More and more people are fans of alternative medicine. This is evidenced by the growing number of people who opt for treatment with homeopathy, acupuncture, chiropractic and reiki methods. Its advantage is that it is harmless, cheaper and, above all, that it does not cure the disease but the patient.

People of middle age, higher education and good material status were the first to turn to alternative medicine, in the desire to keep that good life in health as long as possible, and that is a common way of treating the sick. One of the alternative methods of treatment is plant kratom.

Below you can read the basic characteristics of this plant and the answers to the questions about how therapeutic, effective the treatment is, what the effects are and the recommended doses. This is very important if you are interested in consuming this plant.

Strains of Kratom

We will present three basic types of kratom. They differ for several reasons. One of them is different processing, and the other reason is related to the preparation for the sale. You will probably see several more species in short, in addition to these three, but these species differ only in the place of cultivation, while they are the same in composition and everything else and originate from these three species.

So there are exclusively white, red and green.

White – This may not be the best type for beginners. Those who do not know so much about this plant, it is not recommended to consume this variety immediately. The reason for that is that this plant has a specific taste, ie a taste that will not be so much enjoyed by those who have not tried it to a greater extent.

For that and several other reasons, this plant is considered the strongest among other species, so I stand by the fact that it is not the best choice for people who do not have knowledge about this plant. The leaves of this variety can be picked when they are young with white veins. The next step is to dry the leaves in complete darkness and in an isolated space.

The effects of this variety stimulate when increasing energy and maintaining an alert state.

Red – This popular variety has a slightly stronger effect, and is reportedly a good sedative replacement. In this way, it is very successfully used to relieve pain or lift mood in people.

Unlike the white variety, the red variety is grown in very sunny conditions or thanks to UV lamps. In any case, it needs a lot of light in order to successfully dry and ferment. It is much easier to get this plant unlike its counterparts (green and white kratom), and that is because it does not belong to the group of stimulants.

Due to its sedative effect, users enjoy its calming effects. Although this should not be used as a substitute for medicine, many users say that it successfully reduces pain.

Green – This variety is a variant that is between red and white. While many say that its stimulating effect is similar to white kratom, and that is possible because the way of drying this variety is similar to white.

However, the difference is that green has a weaker effect than white. Greens are dried indoors, but the presence of air conditioning in the room is necessary. In the end, it is taken outside and thus the final result is obtained.

As a result of consuming this plant, you can get more energy at the moment, as we mentioned earlier, similar to white. Also, it is interesting that this variety provides mental stimulation, ie a clearer mental picture and thus better and longer concentration.

Other Types and Varieties

We have mentioned other types of kratom, but they are certainly within the main division into three varieties. These remaining species are the improvisation of one of the main varieties of kratom or the result of combining several types of it. These combinations generally had a slightly magnified effect. What is even more important than strain is to buy from a reliable source and a reliable type. Kratom rack reviews can help you in that endeavor.

Effects

By consuming this plant, you can feel the effects that vary with different users. This mainly depends on the user as well as the dose and other factors. Some universal effects can be reduced to those that affect the brain and behavior, and include increased concentration, elimination of negative emotions, achieving feelings of happiness, euphoria, greater need for communication.

The effects that apply to the body and the whole organism are as follows: greater energy, relief of pain and a feeling of relaxation in the muscles. All these effects begin to work in a very short time, approximately 15 minutes. While on the other hand the duration depends on the dose, but let’s say that with a moderate dose you can be under the influence of this plant for up to two hours, while with a higher dose for up to 4-5 hours.

Dosage and indications for consumption

Before we start consuming, we need to take into account the amount and condition of our body. Regardless of the dose, it is important to keep in mind that the effects will increase if we consume it on an empty stomach. Therefore, we must increase the dose if we want to consume it after a meal.

But it would be best to start from smaller to larger and for our body to adapt to this new substance. It is important to remember that Kratom is a very effective antioxidant, so if our body is full of toxins, we can experience some negative effects such as diarrhea or slight dizziness.

Therefore, we recommend that the first time you use kratom, you do it on a day off and without any obligations. Many of our clients find that kratom has a pleasant taste, but as the dose increases, it can look more viscous and hard. Therefore, we recommend that you serve it in the form of tea with warm water. Consuming Kratom is completely safe and healthy with the appropriate dose. Problems arise when consumed in large quantities or combined with other dangerous chemicals, such as “Krypton”, which is a plant product sold in many parts of the world.

Krypton is actually a combination of kratom and O-desmethyltramadol, a chemical that is also found as a metabolite of the pain reliever tramado. This combination increases the depressant effects on the central nervous system.

Conclusion:

Kratom is not a pharmaceutical product and there is still not an official study that proves it cures diseases, so consult a doctor or specialist if you suffer or have an illness and take kratom carefully.