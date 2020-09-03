7 Tips to Hire an Affordable House Painting Service – 2020 Guide

The way your house looks makes a lot of difference when it comes to selling it, but, that’s not the only perk of it. Having an aesthetically-pleasing house makes living there a lot more enjoyable, which is a great thing, but not quite easy to achieve. The outside look of your home will depend on a lot of factors, some of which you can control, and some of which you cannot.

For example, architecture plays a huge role in the aesthetic factor, but since our homes are already built, we cannot do anything about it. But, we can control other things, such as the paint of both the exterior and interior and the looks of our garden, backyard, and porch.

With enough time and effort, you can do a serious makeover to your home. Whether your goal is to sell it for a higher price or simply to make it a more enjoyable place to live in, it is possible, and today we’re here to help you do it. Let’s take a look.

Why hire a painting service?

You’re probably wondering why you should hire a painting service when that’s something “anyone can do.” Well, it’s not exactly like that. Once you try painting yourself, you’ll realize there’s a lot more to it, and it’s harder than it looks.

Some people feel discouraged when it comes to hiring a painter because of the price, but we’re here to assure you that this entire experience doesn’t have to cost a fortune. With our guide, you’ll be able to hire an affordable house painting service in 2020, so let’s see what you should do.

1. Research all services in your area

If you live in a larger city, such as Toronto for example, there are probably a lot of companies to choose from in your local area that offer a house painting service. You shouldn’t just randomly choose the one with the most appealing logo, or the one that has the catchiest slogan. The point here is to save money and find quality service, which is why we decided to help you out with these tips.

One of the tips is researching everything that the company has to offer. How they operated in the past, and whether their prices changed recently or not. This shouldn’t take you more than a few hours, but it’s going to save you money that takes more than a few hours to get back.

2. Perform background checks

Checking the reputation of the company and their work policy is important. You are the one paying for the service, so you should know what to expect from them. The great thing about some sites like Solidpainting.ca is the fact that they give you an approximate price for your house depending on the size and all that, making it a lot easier for you to plan your money. It’s very useful to know exactly how much you need to set aside for this particular job.

3. Read user reviews and customer experience

Some people think that hiring the most expensive service is the best decision, but that’s simply not true. If you start reading user reviews and experiences, you’ll realize that some of the less-expensive companies care a lot more about what kind of a picture they form in the eyes of their customers, simply because they’re the underdogs in the industry. I’m not saying that you shouldn’t expect professionalism from expensive service, but don’t underestimate the kindness of less-known companies.

4. Follow the companies and wait for promos

This tip applies to both less-known companies, and those that are already quite famous in your area. Everybody loves discounts, and the marketing managers of these brands know that. Promos and discounts are one of the best ways to lure customers, but that’s perfectly fine for us, the consumers. Who doesn’t love paying less? Follow some of the companies that you’re looking at and you’ll eventually get notified when they do something like this.

5. Apply discount codes if you have them

Discount codes are something that people use to lower the price for the service, which is pretty obvious, but they are not always as easily obtained. However, there are a lot of online services and sites that help you obtain them, which is one of the perks of living in 2020, a modern year where a few clicks can make a huge difference in the price for a certain service. Some companies offer their discount codes by doing something such as following them on social media or sharing one of their posts. The more you stay in touch with them, the higher the chances that you’ll receive something like this.

6. Sort by price when listing

You need to sort by price when listing through the results. This will allow you to save a lot of time while getting only the results that you need. If you are trying to find an affordable house painting service, it won’t help if you type in “premium and expensive painting in Toronto” for example. Use keywords such as “affordable” or “discounts” to get the right results listed for you.

7. Use Google to your advantage

The world’s most popular search engine does wonders when you type in the right keywords. Instead of searching for “house painting service in my area”, you can add a few more customizations to your phrase and get the right results. For example, the “cheapest house painting service in Toronto” will give you the results that you’re looking for. Just a few words can change quite a lot, it’s just how Google works these days.

Conclusion

With enough research and background checks on the companies that offer painting services in your area in 2020, it’s possible to find an affordable offer that’s well worth your money. But, we advise you not to rush your decision because this is something that you do only once in a few years, and the results last for a very long time, so make sure that they’re good.