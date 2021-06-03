6 Mobile Health Apps for Cardio Bliss

If you are a heart patient or simply an individual that likes to keep fit then a Mobile Cardio Health Web Application (App) will help you in many ways. Innovations in Mobile App Development now means that using the inbuilt camera, users can record, monitor, track and save their cardiovascular activity whilst on the move.

Did you know that a normal resting heartbeat ranges from 60 to 100 beats per minute and there are separate heartbeat ranges for the different stages of your workout?

It is recommended that users should measure their heartbeat or pulse daily in order to better understand the dynamic of their cardio health and personal situation.

Being aware of your heart rate when exercising helps users to target particular fitness zones based on their capacity. Losing weight and being more fit is more easily achieved when you work to a plan.

If you keep monitoring your heart rate over time, users can notice the different zones depending on the type of activity. As your fitness capacity increases your body gets used to those movements and efforts. Another advantage of knowing what your heart rate is that you will know when to stop or warm down, instead of putting excess pressure on the heart.

Below we feature Mobile Cardio Apps that can assist you in optimizing your exercise routines, track your progress over time and be healthy and hearty in general.

1. Instant Heart Rate

The Instant Heart Rate Mobile Cardio Health App helps users to keep track of their heart rate easily and accurately. Users can simply place their finger on their smartphone or tablet camera to find out the resting heart rate, stress levels, heartbeat activity and more.

Instant Heart Rate is used by many leading medical practitioners and allows users to accurately measure their pulse and heartbeat zone, if you are walking, working out, training or even when sleeping.

Users can also keep on top of their blood circulation with a trusted heart health monitor and understand better their pulse zone and Heart rate training zones as well.

2. PulsePoint

If you live alone or consider yourself as vulnerable, PulsePoint is a Mobile Cardio Health App that aims to provide timely help to victims of cardiac arrest.

Using the PulsePoint Mobile Cardio Health App, users can easily alert their local community members in an emergency and the App is even 911-connected so a medical team can be dispatched immediately.

There is also a CPR Needed one-touch button that alerts nearby users of your situation and that immediate and urgent medical help is needed.

The PulsePoint Mobile Cardio Health App goes further in protecting users by alerting them to local disasters, situations or alerts (flood/fire), helping you to assess the situation and take action accordingly.

3. Cardiograph

Cardiograph is a Mobile Cardio Health App where multiple users can monitor their heart rate and keep track of individual user profiles. Users of the Cardiograph Mobile Cardio Health App can instantly and accurately understand what their heart rate is across the day when in one place or active on the go.

App users can have multiple profiles for friends or family and everyone can easily keep an eye on their heart rate and log it and share it for future reference. The Cardiograph Mobile Cardio Health App also syncs with most Android applications, wearables and gadgets.

4. iCardio

The iCardio Mobile Health App uses a colour coding system to display the latest updates on the users heart rate activity. You can sync this App to major fitness devices so even when you go for a run or workout users can easily see details like their distance, speed and cardio activity details in one go.

5. Google Fit

The Google Fit Mobile Health App offers users the chance to stay fot anf earn points. Users will earn a single point for each minute of activity classed as moderate and this doubles for more intense activities such as working out or jogging.

Using this App, you can obtain real-time details about your daily fitness activities and users can also sync their Android phone’s sensors or active wear to discover your pace, route, speed and much more. Users can monitor the daily goals with an easy-to-understand progress bar that adjusts your goals in accordance with your requirements.

Users of the Google Fit Mobile Health App can also be connected across all your devices and also sync your activity through other popular fitness mobile Apps.

6. Pacer Pedometer

If you have always wanted to track how many steps you take a day then the Pacer Pedometer Mobile Health App is made for you. In addition to specialized fitness plans and counting of your steps, this App also connects users with vibrant health, fitness and walking community so you can get fit and active in no time.

With no additional equipment required, users of the Pacer Pedometer Mobile Health App only need their mobile smartphone to start counting those steps and how many calories you have burned. This App works even if your phone is in your hand or pocket and there is no website login needed at all!

If you are the outdoor type then using the Pacer Pedometer Mobile Health App’s GPS activity tracker you can log all your routes and activities on a map as well.

This App goes the extra mile with free daily exercise plans for all levels from beginner to advanced, with easy-to-follow video workouts you can follow from anywhere and quickly achieve your health goals.

If you feel social users can create local walking groups to lose weight together with friends, neighbours and family members and even host virtual walkathons!

Conclusion

A busy modern lifestyle can lead to depression, anxiety, stress and more. By keeping tabs on their heart rate users can upgrade their fitness level and body composition quickly in order to achieve a healthy heart and mind.

Track your steps taken, activity levels, calorie burn and more by making every step count…

Got an idea for a Mobile App? Click Here to find out how to build your very own Mobile App with experts.