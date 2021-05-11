7 Popular Fitness Classes and What They Do for You – 2021 Guide

Selecting a gym and the exercises that you wish to engage in can be a daunting process.

That is true for beginners and seasoned fitness enthusiasts alike; since new workouts seem to crop up every other day.

To confidently decide on the kind of workouts you want to try, you must consider a couple of factors.

The most primary consideration should be your fitness goal. Is it weight loss? Muscle gains? or learning self-defense?

Next are the kinds of activities that appeal to you. That includes whether you love high-intensity workouts or moderate ones.

Lastly is the question of what is available at the gyms near you. It is always good to have an affordable gym nearby with different classes under one roof.

To help you along with this all-important decision, our experts at gymnation.com have compiled a list of the most popular fitness classes and what each entails.

1. Yoga

Yoga is a stress-relieving and refreshing form of exercise that releases pent-up muscle stress from your body.

It boosts your body strength and flexibility and is the perfect mood enhancer due to its effect on mental balance.

For persons leading a fast-paced and stressful lifestyle, their way of living can take a toll on their health.

Yoga is the ideal antidote against all the negative implications brought to the body by such a lifestyle.

It features poses, breathing exercises, and stretches that target, various muscle groups, at a go, resulting in a lean, strong, and toned body.

At the end of each Yoga class, the trainer takes you through a relaxation and winding down phase leaving you feeling mentally and physically refreshed and stress-free.

All you need is to get your Yoga pants on, and you are good to go.

Should you not wish to use the Yoga mats at the gym, you may bring your mat with you.

2. Boxing

Boxing is among a few one of the few workouts that enable you to have fun while meeting your fitness goals.

Sweat it out, root out the stress, and torch up to 1000 calories from an hour-long boxing session.

Not only is it good for weight loss, but it is also good self-defense training.

For people who are averse to physical combat, you need not worry as it is possible to learn boxing without necessarily engaging in sparring matches.

Boxing classes comprise a diverse buffet of exercises and sparring is just a tiny and elective part.

It is no wonder that it has attained such popularity among Victoria’s Secret models such as Giselle Bundchen and Gigi Hadid!

A typical boxing session is a full-body workout that entails working your core, shoulders, back, legs, and arms.

All you need to carry are some good arm wraps. The boxing gloves are provided.

3. Spin Class

Spin or RPM classes are low-impact indoor cycling workouts for groups. It involves using a stationary exercise bicycle.

The class is conducted by a trained expert who guides the group in unified cycling.

To make it even more fun, the trainer will play upbeat music through the workout, effectively turning it into one big cycle party.

Aside from the fun element, one of the most attractive bits about the spin class is that each member can have a personalized intensity level to their workout.

That is because you can set each exercise bike to the tension level that best suits its user. Therefore, you can go at it as hard or as easy as you wish.

The workout range can include hill climbs, flat rides, and even sprints.

Also, due to its low impact, it is an ideal workout for persons with joint pain such as knee complications.

Get to burn up to 600 calories per session. All you need is to turn up.

4. Zumba

Zumba is the most popular dance fitness routine offered by most gyms.

It involves a choreographed exercise routine that incorporates dance and music to achieve a fun cardiovascular workout.

Essentially, Zumba consists of four main steps and is an attractive choice for dance lovers who can dance for up to an hour, burning over 600 calories in the process.

Its beauty also lies in the fact that it is highly adaptive, making it suitable for persons of all ages.

No matter your age or health status, Zumba sessions will help you build your endurance while having tons of fun.

The music played is upbeat salsa music, although this is not cast in stone and can be adapted to suit a particular workout.

Zumba boosts your cardiovascular health, improves mood, tones your body, aids in weight loss, and improves your coordination.

All you need on this one are good dancing shoes and a vibrant, positive attitude. The floor is yours.

5. Crossfit/ HIIT

Crossfit is a High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) workout that incorporates primary day-to-day functional moves such as pulling, pushing, lifting, sitting, squatting, etc.

The difference between making these moves in our daily lives and doing them during a workout session lies in the intensity.

During an exercise session, the trainer will take you through the moves faster and for a prolonged duration than you otherwise would when doing them functionally.

Also, CrossFit workouts include the inclusion of a heavier load or a long distance to the move.

The sessions entail fast-paced bouts of intense exercise followed by brief rest periods.

The equipment used during HIIT workouts is endless as it’s a very dynamic exercise regime.

However, the most common tools include barbells, kettlebells, dumbbells, slam balls, and treadmills.

Crossfit HIIT exercises are designed to torch calories fast while building strength. Muscle toning and overall agility.

6. Strength Training

Strength training can be defined as resistance or weight training and involves improving muscle fitness using external resistance.

It is a Gym workout that targets a given muscle group at a time. You can use various equipment in strength training, such as free weights or weight machines.

Also, strength training may be achieved using a person’s body weight.

The guiding principle in strength training is to overload the target muscle and force it to work harder to move a given weight.

Here, the goal is to make the muscle adapt to the stress, work harder, and get stronger.

Contrary to common belief, strength training can be done by everyone. It is not a preserve of men or bodybuilders.

Some of the key benefits of strength training include lean muscle, added strength, stronger bones, and a toned body.

It is a great way to stave off diseases such as obesity and arthritis.

7. Water Aerobics

Water aerobics is a low-impact exercise ideal for persons with weak joints or advanced age.

It offers overall body conditioning and involves an immersion into water, such as a swimming pool.

Here, an instructor guides you through several moves such as side leg lifts and lunges combined with other movements, all done while in the water.

Depending on the moves undertaken, it is a workout that can engage all the muscles in your body while elevating your heart rate.

You can therefore target your arms, core, glutes, back, shoulders, and core.

Water aerobics also improves your flexibility and strength, all while being extra kind to your joints.