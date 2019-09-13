More People Hook up Online Nowadays

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Especially young people love to hook up. It’s just the way that it is and there’s nothing wrong with it. It’s a fact of life and has been since about the 1920s, at least in the youth culture of the United States. The advent of the automobile made it much easier for couples to get out from under the watchful eyes of their parents. It also didn’t hurt that outside entertainment was coming into its own in this era. Movie theaters and other destinations came into being and it gave horny teens both somewhere to go and a way to get there. Once they made it, they started getting frisky as much as they wanted without adult supervision.

This new way of dating casually simmered in the melting pot until it exploded in the 1960s. Young adults were not only more sexually liberated, but they also had much more freedom than previous generations. This is the decade when college attendance and higher education, in general, became much more of the norm. Instead of quitting high school to go to work on the farm or graduating and working in the family business, young people left their homes for college and dorm life. They were educated, liberated and had this groovy new thing called birth control to let them hook up with perceived impunity. If you’re safe from pregnancy and smart enough to know that sex isn’t as taboo as your parents told you, then nothing was stopping you from getting freaky all day and night.

As it stands today, somewhere between 60 and 80 percent of college students have had hookups. It’s as common as it is fun and this is one genie that will never be put back into the bottle. Of course, that’s not to say that it’s the safest practice around.

11.2% of male and female college students will experience sexual assault at some point in school. 4.2% have experienced some type of stalking. If you’re part of the hookup culture, then things can get violent for you. Meeting someone who has the wrong idea on their mind can lead to a forced encounter. Hooking up with the wrong person can lead to a stalker situation and no one wants to be involved in those things. They do, however, still remain as part of the experience for far too many people. It’s unfortunate, but it does happen.

With the advent of the internet and technology, men and women have found themselves with alternatives to the normal hook up routes. They don’t have to put themselves in potentially dangerous situations like alcohol and drug-fueled parties to find their hookups. They can safely vet their potential partners through web sites that work to keep them in hookups for as long as they want. These sites work well because everyone is on the same page. You’re not going to sign up for something called findlocalfuck.com unless you’re looking to. It’s all out on the table and there are never any mixed signals.

What makes sites like these so useful is their integration of location finding. You always know that the person is local and able to meet up. It’s not like the infancy of the internet when you could spend all night flirting only to find out that the other person is on another coast. It also greatly increases your hook up pool. Back in the ’20s, your options were the men and women in your neighborhood. Now you can search as far away as is reasonable for you to travel. The next time you’re in the mood for a hookup, just go online. It’s easier and much safer than your alternatives.