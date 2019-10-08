More Than A Feeling: Study Finds Emotionally Intelligent Women Have Better Sex

904 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Smart women have the best sex. Duh.

After interviewing over 2,000 sets of adult women twins, who have identical everythings, Professor Tim Spector, a researcher at King’s College in London, found that if a lady isn’t afraid to express herself and picks up on what other people are expressing, she’s an orgasmic machine who can satisfy her partner like none other. Shockingly enough, being a “touchy-feely” kind of gal isn’t as bad as it sounds. Sure, it might cause an awkward moment every now and again — I’m still sorry I hugged my ex-boss at the company Christmas party — but the good part of expressing your emotions means more feelings in your tunnel of love.

Spector is convinced that “these findings show that emotional intelligence is an advantage in many aspects of your life, including the bedroom.” The researchers hope to use their evidence to help the nearly 40 percent of women who say they can’t get off.

So, next time someone tells you to stop being so emotional, tell them to stop trying to ruin your sex life. Feel free to pop in “The Notebook” DVD, open a tub of Ben ‘n’ Jerry’s, and let those tear ducts drip. Feelings are the new foreplay. [Daily Mail]

Original by Simcha