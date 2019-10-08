Halloween Costume Inspiration: Mary Poppins

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

As I kid, I went through a phase where I watched “Mary Poppins,” starring Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke, on a very, very regular basis. Mary Poppins was everything. Sassy, smart, opinionated, matter-of-fact, imaginative and beautiful. Come to think of it, my management style — “ruling with an iron fist of flowers,” as I put it — is inspired by her approach to child (and parent) rearing. Anyway, “Mary Poppins” is also on Broadway right now, so why not dress up as everyone’s favorite governess for Halloween this year? Best of all, a lot of these items you can wear again as separates.

Blouse: $29.95, Vineyard Vines, Sierra Trading Post

Bow Tie: $29.99, Macy’s

Booties: $139, Vince Camuto

White Gloves: $20, Nordstrom

Midi Skirt: $35, Dorothy Perkins

Hat: $38, Nasty Gal

Umbrella: Your own, unless you live in drought-plagued Southern California, in which case, purchase one.

Original by: