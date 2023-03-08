Love & Sex

Top 9 Most Amazing Vaginas That Completely Dominated the World

by Wendy Stokes
by Wendy Stokes

Vaginas! So strange. So mysterious. So essential a component of the female anatomy. Sure, you may have a vagina. Or maybe you’re just curious about vaginas. Vaginas are like snowflakes. No two vaginas are alike. Of course, some vaginas are more exceptional than others. Like Hazel Jones, the woman who was so brave as to go on morning television to talk about her, not one, but two vaginas. Click through to find out more about Hazel’s lady flowers and other amazing vaginas in our vagina-tastic list.

Contents

Top 9 Most Amazing Vaginas

1. The Chick With Two Vaginas


Twenty-seven-year-old UK woman, Hazel Jones, went on morning television to talk about her one-in-a-million vagina. Or should I say two in a million? Hazel suffers from a condition called uterus didelphys, which is a fancy way of saying the woman has two uteruses and two vaginas.

This means she lost her virginity twice, suffers through double heavy periods each month, and can get pregnant twice at once if she’s not careful. She’s declined to have surgery to correct the problem because of the possible risks. I give her credit for dealing with so much lady plumbing. [Huffington Post]

2. The Other Chick With Two Vaginas


Hazel is not alone. Lauren Williams is yet another chick with two vaginas. She has a bicornuate uterus, which means she has two vaginas, two cervixes, and two uteruses. I don’t know what I would do with the extra vagina. Rent it out?

3. The Lady With The Reading Material In Her Hoo-Ha

In 1975, performance artist Carolee Schneeman stood on a table, covered herself in mud, and extracted a scroll from her vagina. Then, she read it. The paper evidence from Interior Scroll is now displayed as a work of art. And what has your vagina done lately?

4. The World’s Biggest You-Know-What


In 1999, adult film star Houston had sex with a purported 620 men in one day, resulting in “The World’s Biggest G**gb**g 3.” In reality, there were about 125 dudes there. Still, nothing to sneeze at.

5. Her Vagina Can Bench-Press More Than Your Vagina

Tatiata Kozhevnikova has the world’s strongest vagina. She can lift 31 lbs. with hers. She’s even listed in Guinness World Records. And has special vagina barbells. OMG. WTF.

6. The Girl Who Had No Vagina

“Susan” was born without a vagina. As it turns out, one in 4,000 women are born with congenital absence of the vagina. How’s that work? “Externally, the genital area is perfectly normal, with clitoris, labia, and urethra all in place. But where the vagina should be there is only a small dimple or indentation.” Some opt for surgery. Susan “succeeded in creating her own vagina through the dilatation, or pressure technique.” I am speechless.

7. The Elongated Labia Of Rwandan Women


In America, women undergo plastic surgery to have their labia trimmed. (Read one woman’s testimony: “I Had Labiaplasty Surgery.”) In Rwanda, women engage in labia stretching. In their culture, elongated labia are considered an asset and is perceived to result in better sex for both partners. The World Health Organization considers the practice female genital mutilation. Others see it as part of a long-standing tradition.

8. She Had A Giant Among Vaginas

amazing vaginas

Anna Swan is reported to have had the biggest vagina ever in recorded history. The Scot was 7’5-1/2″, her husband was 7’11”, and she delivered the biggest newborn ever recorded: his head was 19″ around. Do the math.

9. Her Untrimmed Hedges


Maoni Vi of Capetown, South Africa, has pubic hair that is 28-inches long. But does she braid it? That I do not know.

Historically Famous Vaginas

Of course, these are just a few examples of the amazing and unique vaginas that have existed throughout history. There are many more stories and legends to explore, each one more fascinating and unbelievable than the last.

But where to even begin? There have been countless women throughout history with truly unique and awe-inspiring vaginas. Here are some of the shiniest examples in history.

1. Cleopatra

Let’s start with Cleopatra, the legendary Egyptian queen known for her intelligence, beauty, and seductive powers. According to ancient texts, she possessed a vagina so unique that it could grip a man’s member with the strength of a vice, driving them wild with pleasure.

2. Empress Wu Zetian

Then there’s Empress Wu Zetian of China, the only female emperor in Chinese history. It is said that she possessed a vagina so powerful that she could control the weather with a single orgasm, causing thunderstorms and earthquakes at will.

3. Catherine the Great

And we can’t forget about Catherine the Great, the powerful Russian empress knew for her love of horses and, well, other things. Legend has it that she had a vagina so large that she could fit an entire stallion inside, which she allegedly did on several occasions.

Original by The Frisky

Related Posts

Top 15 Best Free Chat Rooms for Adults...

Should You Be Worried When Your Partner is...

5 Unwritten Rules of Using Adult Toys in...

© 2023 - All Right Reserved.

TheFrisky.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. Amazon, the Amazon logo, AmazonSupply, and the AmazonSupply logo are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.