Most Common Problems With uPVC Doors You Can Solve Yourself

Not everyone is an expert in fixing uPVC doors, and we can safely say that the task ahead is tricky. However, such problems are only hard if you’ve never been in a similar situation before. If you’re reading this article, then chances are you have a uPVC problem that needs fixing.

And if you’re reading this then that means that you’re looking for a DIY solution to your uPVC problem. Regardless if you’re trying to fix a door, backdoor, internal door, conservatory door, or even a uPVC window, this article will focus on how to do it all by yourself.

This article will talk about the most common uPVC problems, how to solve them in a DIY manner, as well as, give you advice for future scenarios.

The Most Common Problems Regarding uPVC Doors And Windows

uPVC doesn’t only focus on doors. Quite the contrary, uPVC windows are just as popular as their door counterparts. This is why we’re going to start off with one of the most common uPVC window problems that you can do it all by yourself.

Fixing a Jammed uPVC Window

The most common problem relating to the subject is the fact that uPVC windows can get stuck quite often. The problem might lie in the handles, where they could degrade due to time or usage. This is the most frustrating problem as it prevents you from properly opening the window. As suggested by experts from locksmith-now.co.uk, if only one side of the window is stuck then you will need to replace the handle as the likelihood of it being broken is drastically increased. This simple and easy solution requires you to go out and purchase a new handle, which should be identical to the previous one.

However, we mentioned that we will discuss how to solve these problems, so let’s get right to it.

Replacing a broken uPVC window handle requires you to remove the handle first. For this, we suggest you grab something similar to a flat bar, such as a pallet knife. Put the knife in between the frame and window opening by lifting the handle and applying a bit of pressure. If this doesn’t work, then try the same from the other side.

If the handle won’t budge from the other side as well, you will need to completely remove the glass window from the frame. Removing the window from the frame will require you to use a window repair kit that holds all the necessary tools for you to finish the task.

Fixing a Jammed uPVC Door

The second most common problem regarding uPVC is a jammed door. Now, a jammed uPVC door means that the lock itself is jammed. If this is the case, then you would need to call in a professional because this task is much more complicated for you to be doing it yourself, however, we are going to discuss the possible ways you could try and fix this problem on your own.

The first method you can try is to check the internal door mechanism by lowering the door handle.

The second method you can try is to oil the hinges to reduce door stiffness.

And the third method you can try is to continuously lock and unlock the door from the opposite side to see if the key is jammed somewhere in the lock.