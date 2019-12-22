Mother of Leonardo DiCaprio is Pressuring him to Get Married

There are rumors about the mother of popular actor Leonardo DiCaprio, and pressure from his mother to propose his girlfriend Camila Morrone.

The people who are spreading these rumors say that his mother likes Camila very much and that she is enjoying her company. Also, she sees her as a perfect wife for her son.

Leonardo and Camila are together for around two years since 2017, and his mother thinks that it is enough time for them to see how they are perfect for each other. If the rumors are true, the main reason for that pressure from Irmelin is that she wants to enjoy the grandkids.

However, this story came from an unknown source, so we are not sure if this is all true, but there were also some similar rumors recently about his plan to propose Camilla. We have to take this story with reserve because of some other stories about Leonardo and his proposing, or taking advice from some other celebrities, such as Brad Pitt, came out to be just rumors.

Nonetheless, there were also stories about Leonardo breaking up with Camila because of Margot Robbie, which is also a made-up story. We will have to wait for some interviews with Leonardo or Camilla to find out is there any plans for them to get married, or have children.