Is Queen Elizabeth Sending A Message to Meghan Markle? 

This year’s royal Christmas party will be held without Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The couple will spend the holidays with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, in Los Angeles. Queen Elisabeth didn’t officially react to the apparent snub but may have subtle let them know how she feels at a recent holiday reception at Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth’s favorite tiara

A Christmas reception in Buckingham Palace is held every year and it is an opportunity for the Queen to have all top diplomats in the country as her guests. For this year, she decided to wear her favorite Vladimir Tiara. Made from emeralds and diamonds on a platinum frame, the tiara was made in Tsarist Russia in 1897. It was bought by Queen Mary in 1921 and given to Queen Elizabeth in 1953.

Is this a sign for Meghan Markle?

Normally, it wouldn’t be extraordinary that Queen is wearing Vladimir Tiara on such an occasion, but there is a background to it. Apparently, Markle loves the tiara also and wanted to wear her on her wedding day in 2018. For reasons unknown, the Queen refused her requests, which made Harry very angry with his family.

Apparently, there was quite a row about it. “There was a very heated exchange that prompted the Queen to speak to Harry,” a source revealed. “She said, ‘Meghan cannot have whatever she wants. She gets what tiara she’s given by me.”

With this in mind, it is possible that Queen is sending a message to both Meghan and Harry, although she does have more pressing issues to worry about.

Prince Andrew’s scandal won’t go away

Traditionally, all high-ranking members of the royal family come to Sandringham estate to celebrate Christmas. Queen Elizabeth takes the opportunity to address the nation each year from there.

This year, however, Harry and Meghan’s absence won’t be a top story. Rather, it would be the presence of Prince Andrew, who seems determined to attend the gathering. In light of his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, Queen will have some trouble writing the speech.

Harry & Meghan: An African Journey

The Sussexes recently appeared in a documentary titled Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. In it, they revealed the hardships they endure and admit that Harry and William’s relationship is somewhat strained recently.

Queen Elisabeth hasn’t made any public comments on either Prince Andrew’s scandal or the documentary.