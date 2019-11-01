Myla Sinanaj Bio, Life, Net Worth

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

There a lot of different reasons why someone is famous and people are actors, singers, reality stars, internet celebrities, journalists, or just someone’s spouse. Well, Myla Sinanaj is not even a celebrity spouse, but she is the ex of the stars’ ex. Myla is famous only for dating a boy after Kim Kardashian. Interestingly, Sinanaj is trying to look like Kim.

Find out the way how Myla became popular and keep reading the article below.

Early Life

Fatmire Sinanaj was born on 1 January 1987 in Ellenville, in Ulster County, New York, the United States. Her parents are Albanian, but they came to the US before she was born, so she holds American citizenship. Currently, she lives in Rutherford, New Jersey.

When she was young, Myla had ambitions to be famous and didn’t choose the way to do it. She finished Ellenville High school and soon after started to work in Gansevoort Park Hotel. According to her words, she worked as a manager.

Myla’s rise to fame

At the moment she worked in the hotel, Myla met Kris Humphries, who was at that moment in the center of media’s attention because he was divorcing Kim Kardashian. Interestingly, their marriage lasted for 72 days. Kris is a basketball player, but he is mostly known thanks to Kim.

It was easy for Myla to be with Chris because she looks like Kardashian, or should we say she is trying to.

Myla uses every opportunity to mention Kim, and in 2013, she accused Kim that she was cheating Kanye West. According to her words, she even has evidence for that, but she never revealed it. Soon after this scandal, Sinanaj made a porn movie which was named Anti Kim Kardashian XXX. In that movie, the main actor looked like Kris. Of course, the main star in the film was Myla. She wanted to become famous overnight, same as Kim, but sadly for her, she didn’t manage it because the movie was not that popular.

Naturally, Kim’s fans don’t like Myla, and they are using any opportunity to insult her. She also tried to be a model, but she didn’t make it. Besides, Sinanaj wanted to be a singer and did a single with Adam Bart, named I’m no Angel.

Myla had a lot of plastic surgeries as she wants to look like Kim Kardashian. She invested more than $30,000.

Net Worth

As you could see from our article, Myla is trying herself in different occupations, but until now, we can say what her exact profession is. MylaSinanaj’s net worth in 2019 is estimated to be $200,000.