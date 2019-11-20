Naa Songs – Great Music From Great Movies

We already know that Bollywood movies are full of emotions. They lead viewers into a world of dreams. A world in which all boundaries, between castes, between rich and poor, can be overcome by the power of love. The Indian movie industry is one of the largest in the world today. And when it comes to film, music is an integral part of this story. The music that accompanies films in India speaking even more than the movies themselves.

Telugu Movies – The Cradle of Good Music

Since India is a huge multilingual country, both the film and music industries are divided accordingly. Telugu movies are considered one of the most popular. They are based on wonderful stories accompanied by exceptional music. It is a world where tradition and values such as honesty, respect for parents and hard work – still live on. It is a world where the conflict between generations is also themed as a symbol of modern India.

Telugu Music

Telugu movies are most often music films. The movie triumph depends largely on the quality of the music tunes. The soundtrack for movies is usually released before the movie and helps to audience receive the movie even better. Telugu music and Naa songs are mostly melodramatic. They mainly deal with love topics, relationships with parents, family relationships, sacrifices, etc.

The popularity of Telugu music and movie stars can grow but also decline very fast. There is competition, and it is very strong. Many singers are great actors and great dancers at the same time. With the modern age, Telugu movies have progressed. Today we have more contemporary themes, music, and music production has progressed significantly.

The Most Popular Telugu And Naa Songs

Today, internet technology allows us to become more familiar with the music scene and quality production coming from this area. You can easily download many of our popular songs from some of the sites like naasongsmp3 and many others. You can find a selection of great music on these websites, and we are sure that you will find something you will love. These are some of our suggestions …

Kailash Kher – “Vachadayyo Sammi”

He is claimed to be one of the best vocals of today.

He is said to be one of the best vocals of today. And not just the vocals – he’s also a composer. Kailash Kher is one of Naa‘s most famous songwriters, and to understand why this is so – listen to the song “Vachadayyo Sammi”. This is an exciting song whose rhythm will pull you to get up and start dancing.

Sid Sriram – “Inkem Inkem Inkem Kaavale”

This song is a part of the soundtrack for the movie Seetha Govindam. Not only it is a part of the movie, but this song also marked the whole film-story. It is performed by the popular singer Sid Sriram, and it has managed to touch people all over the world. While listening, you can find the elements of both, Eastern and Western cultures and music. That fusion also made this song very catchy and one of the currently most popular in this category.

Devi Sri Prasad – “Rangamma Mangamma”

Unusual songs and atypical artist. This song was marked as the big “come back” for Devi Sri Prasad. Of course, many of his fans felt completely delighted about it. The infectiously good rhythm that moves you and the unusual lyrics made this song even more appealing.

Anurag Kulkarni – “Choosi Chundangane Nacchesave”

This is one of those songs that became popular even before the audience saw the movie. The song became a real hit and was found on almost every the top list of the most popular music. It is true that it greatly contributed to the popularity of the movie itself. The theme of the song is universal – love at first sight. The success achieved by this song has put Anurag Kulkarni on the list of serious hitmakers in the future.