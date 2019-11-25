New Infographic Uncovers Entire History of Harry Potter Film Series

Harry Potter fans can now get an at-a-glimpse snapshot of the entire film series, thanks to a new infographic.

You’ll never need to argue again about whether The Goblet of Fire came out before The Order of the Phoenix, or which year your favorite Harry Potter sequel came out, as the new infographic charts all the key movie dates, as well as the events that led to the creation of Warner Bros. Studio Tour itself.

The Tour, located in Leavesden, opened in 2012 and has proved hugely popular with Harry Potter fans (and quite a few who’ve never seen any of the films!), but the history of the site goes back much further than that.

The story starts back in 1939 when the land that would become Warner Bros. Studio Tour was acquired by the Ministry of Defence as an aircraft production base. Fast forward 50 years, and the site was used as a private flying club before the first working film studio was set up on-site, which was rebranded as Leavesden Studios.

It seems a long time ago now, but filming began on the first installment of the series – Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – nearly 20 years ago, on 29th September 2000, with the Great Hall among the first sets to be built.

Then as we move through the Noughties, barely a year goes by without another update to the world of Harry Potter. The final Harry Potter film was released in 2011, with Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter opening its doors a year later.

Visitors got the chance to see some of the epic sets from the series, as well as drink Butterbeer, fly on a broomstick, and make their home their very own Harry Potter wand.

Following the Studio Tour’s opening in 2012, Royal approval followed one year later, with HRH the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry attending the site’s inauguration on 26th April 2013, in addition to the author of the Harry Potter series, J.K. Rowling.

for more on the history of Warner Bros. Studio Tour, please visit https://www.wbstudiotour.co.uk/our-history.

