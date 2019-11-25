Kylie Jenner’s Rumoured Boob Job by Best Plastic Surgeon

Kylie Jenner is no stranger to reworking her body to fit her plus-sized lifestyle. In this case, however, the pluses are where it matters! Fans are speculating about whether the California native got a boob job after showing off her Halloween costume. The pictures don’t lie and the results are something to envy for the best plastic surgeon in Louisville or LA.

Keeping Secrets

The 22-year-old billionaire has covered up more than blemishes. The subject of her lips, for example, had fans looking for answers. In an Allure Magazine interview with her sister Kim Kardashian, the then 18-year-old confessed saying “Well, I definitely made my lips a little too big at one point.” Fortunately, her sister stepped in and convinced her it may have been too much. “And then I had to go back and have it fixed, and it was a crazy process,” she said.

It seems that the cosmetics mogul went through another crazy process this Halloween. This time appearing as Ariel from the Little Mermaid with one exceptional feature. The clamshells used to cover up her breasts looked like they had bitten off more than they could chew!

Doctor’s Orders

Although, Kylie has repeatedly denied going under the knife, claiming the size is due to a Victoria’s Secret push-up bra. She also cited weight gain as the culprit, after giving birth to her daughter, Stormi Webster, in February 2018. A plastic surgeon commented on the drastic change:

“While weight gain can increase breast size, it is the firmness and the position of her breasts that lead me to believe she has had surgical enhancement,” he explained.

“Photos of her in bathing suits show that her current breasts appear to be approximately a D cup. In photos of her in a tank top even without a bra, they stand up on their own which is normally not possible with breasts of this size without implants.”

Various media sources compiled before and after images of the Kardashian, leaving viewers to draw their own conclusions. The professional surgeon said that her breasts were the size of B cups at age 18, “an age when young women are fully developed.”

In a YouTube video posted in 2018, Kylie talks about how motherhood affected her body:

“My boobs are definitely three times the size which bothers me,” she says. “I have stretch marks on my boobs, my stomach isn’t the same, my waist isn’t the same, my butt’s bigger, my thighs are bigger,” she confessed.

Family Ties

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars know how to keep their fans engaged, however, constantly updating their bodies. For instance, Kim Kardashian’s recent facelift which made her look like Beyoncé caused a stir. But for Kylie, the changes are more personal. In the same YouTube video she gives her reasons:

“I really want to gain my core back, I feel like I have fake abs right now, it’s just like genetics, but I want real abs,” she said. “I know I can have a super fit body– and just for my health. I want to do this and I want to feel good.”

Whether Kylie's new boobs are the work of a top surgeon, it's not known who.