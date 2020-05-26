What Are New Zealand’s Favourite Slot Games?

Slots have been a big thing for decades. At least in Europe. But what about gambling fans from across the world? All in all, gambling doesn’t start and stop in Europe, as we all know, Asia and North America have both a rich gambling history. What’s the case with Australia? Or even more specifically, New Zealand?

Surprisingly for many, New Zealand has quite a passion for all things gaming. When it comes to playing slots online, the thing seems more of a massive country-wide trend than a generic hobby. It turns out that online slot machines, or how Kiwis prefer to call them, online pokies account for nearly 50% of the whole gambling market in the country. It has constituted the biggest chunk of New Zealand’s gambling revenue for years now.

New Zealand players are also as keen on casino bonuses as Europeans are – you can find the current list of free spins bonuses at Betpal NZ. Know that the premium and free spin deals are a global phenomenon. Kiwis, too, love a good, fat bonus, especially when it comes to playing slots! And what do they like to play? Let’s see below.

1. Starburst

It’s not a surprise, is it? Starburst love has spread all around the world with no exception. If you haven’t heard about this pokie yet, make sure you discover its ultra galactic features!

Starburst is a classic slot with huge possibilities. It’s extremely colorful and has been developed by the well-known game developer NetEnt. The game takes place in outer space and is full of reflective and glowing diamonds, and its retro atmosphere takes us to the 80s. The game is mainly intended for players who like speed and energy and value simplicity and classic entertainment.

2. Book of Dead

Here’s another classic on the list. This is certainly one of the most popular slot games of all time. This is a game in which mythology is the dominant theme, specifically – the history of ancient Egypt. The game comes from the manufacturer Play’s GO, a valued and respected brand in this industry. So you can be assured that the game has been refined in every possible way.

Three rows and five reels characterize the machine. It is worth adding that we have a total of 10 payment lines here. Players appreciate the Book of Dead not only because of the graphics or the breathtaking sound elements. There is also something that all players like the most, which is the opportunity to win huge cash.

3. Bonanza

Bonanza is a slot machine that has stolen the hearts of many fans of gambling. A considerable amount of possible winnings is one thing, but there is still a fascinating game story as it differs slightly from the classic slots.

Bonanza is a game that takes you to the world of treasure hunters and can undoubtedly boost the profits of all players. Considered as a top game of all times, Bonanza has found a massive fanbase in New Zealand too. No wonder why so many Kiwis are on the lookout for Bonanza players online!

4. Gonzo’s Quest

Gonzo’s Quest pokie was inspired by the adventure of the Spanish conquistador-Gonzalo Pizzaro, who searched for the lost city of El Dorado, the mythical city of gold somewhere in South America.

The game was released in 2010 and became the first platinum NetEnt slot, and, so far, it’s one of the most popular slots from this game developer. A player’s mission in Gonzo’s Quest slot machine is to help find the lost city of El Dorado. You have to make your way through the Peruvian jungles, and you can expect all sorts of surprises on your ways and a handful of profitable bonuses, too!

5. Mega Moolah

Mega Moolah is a hit, or rather a mega-hit, and one of the most-played casino games. This slot machine was released in 2009 by Microgaming, and since then, being a progressive jackpot has been winning more and more fans.

The safari-style game theme is based on the Lion King cartoon with many animals and a lot of “moolah” that you can win in this slot. In September 2018, Mega Moolah paid out the largest jackpot in history. It amounted to 18.9 million EUR. Now you probably understand why the game celebrates such massive popularity, right?

6. Dead or Alive II

Dead or Alive II is a sequel to a turbo-popular Dead or Alive game produced by NetEnt. It is a 5-reel slot machine with 9 pay lines, including the original bandit gang: Billy Kid, Belle Starr, Jesse James, Della Rose, and Apache Kid.

Like the original game, the base game Dead or Alive II has the potential to hit the scatter Jackpot. When you hit 5 scatter symbols, you will receive an x2500 stake, as well as access to free rounds – probably, these features make this game extremely popular among NZ players. It’s pretty hard to resist a good West Wild story, which this slot can guarantee completely!

7. Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones slot machine can operate in two ways: with 15 pay lines for fans of classic gambling games and with 243 winning combinations for fans of modern video slots. The Game of Thrones slot action takes place in the fantasy world of the seven kingdoms in mystery times.

Behind the reels, you can see a throne made of swords, which looks very impressive, especially if we consider the overall design of the Game of Thrones slot machine. It’s also not difficult to guess the music – it is, of course, the soundtrack from the American television series of the same name. With so many fans of the show based in New Zealand, it’s not surprising that this slot is so popular among the national players!

8. Thunderstruck II

The Thunderstruck II slot from Microgaming is a continuation of the original Thunderstruck game from 2010, which was released 6 years earlier. Both games are based on Norse mythology and depict gods such as Thor, Odin, Loki, and Valkyrie. The second part became a classic now and was on the list of the most popular slot machines, mainly thanks to the lucrative and extensive feature of The Great Hall of Spins.

Maybe the cold and icy atmosphere is not too familiar to Kiwis, but they surely have found this game particularly entertaining. Most of NZ casinos online feature this slot as one of the top titles!

9. South Park

Is there a need to introduce this theme to anyone? Of course not. This loved by all cartoon has found its way in the world of online slots. Thanks to the NetEnt developer, NZ players can experience the South Park fun while spinning the game reels.

We see Kyle, Stan, Cartman, and Erick as symbols in the game with the background of a well-known landscape. What is there not to love? Winning good money with funky boys taken straight from the screens of our TV’s. The 90’s melancholy is back, and NZ players couldn’t love it more.

10. Immortal Romance

They say vampire stories are for the young folks – we highly disagree. The Immortal Romance slot only proves that blood-sucking creatures can create a great, absorbing game atmosphere. The game, developed by Microgaming, introduces four characters: Amber, Troy, Michael and Sarah, two of them are vampires, while the other ones are humans who fall in love with them. Quite dramatic, huh?

This game became a main point of interest among NZ players some years ago, but today, the slot is a popular choice online.