5 Embarrassing Secrets Men Will Never Admit

We do not know exactly when this started, but men were always considered as stronger gender. Because of that, the way how they act and think is something women usually can’t understand. The first thing that they need to show is character. Showing that they are weak in some way is a huge defeat for them.

It doesn’t matter how close they are with other male friends. Indeed, the loyalty between two male persons is strong. They can tell each other many things and be sure those secrets will be safe. However, this does not cover everything. Certain subjects are simply forbidden. Even if they feel that their best friend or family member would support them, they would not admit them.

This article is useful for both genders. First of all, men will understand that other male persons have the same problem. Despite that, women can understand better why sometimes they act strangely. They will never tell you directly that and it is good to find out that in this way.

Enough talking’ let’s find out embarrassing secrets men will never admit.

1. They Sometimes Cry

Well, this might be a well-known thing, but we have to mention it. Crying is a metaphor for weakness and men simply can’t show it because they are “strong”. We all cry sometimes and there is nothing bad about that. Yet, most of the men do not think in that way. They would do that only when they are alone.

We are not talking here about crying when something bad happens. They also cry when they hear a sad song or watch a sad movie. You can’t even imagine how emotional some men are. Many things can hurt their feelings, but they are hiding them deep in their heart.

This especially counts when we talk about love relationships. Do you think that men do not cry when a girl that they love leaves them? If your friend stays at home for a couple of days after a breakup, you now know what he is doing.

2. They Don’t Want to Have Sex

This is one of the taboo subjects that men won’t admit ever to their love partner. In most cases, women are those that do not want to have sex. This is some sort of rule where men have to invest more effort to convince the opposite gender. Yet, believe it not, male persons also have those days when they do not want to have sex.

However, can they easily admit that? Not at all, this makes them less manly. Despite that, they are afraid that their love partner will criticize them. If they hear a negative word about this subject, they feel completely ashamed. Because of that, they are trying to convince themselves that they are always ready for “action”.

3. Not Having Sex/Being Not So Good as Sex

Sex is an important thing that shows how manly you are. Not having sex means that something is wrong with you. At least, these are the rules that men have in their imaginary world.

They are constantly under pressure because of that. First of all, they hear the stories of friends about how their sex life is great. Most of those stories are probably not true because men like to lie a little. They might not think up the entire story, but they will add some elements that would improve their “reputation”.

The result of this situation is a lack of confidence. When the moment to “prove” themselves to come, they start to be afraid. This especially counts if they did not have sex for a longer time. As we said, fear is something males always hide. However, that could lead to some serious problems.

If a lack of confidence is the problem you are dealing with, there might be a solution. Have you ever think about purchasing a sex doll? This might be a bit taboo subject as well. It is hard to find a single man that will tell you that he has a sex doll at home. However, the popularity of these “products” is growing. Even some couples decide on using them to make their sex life better. Having sex with a sex doll can improve your confidence and help you release from fear. For more sex dolls for men, you can visit this shop and see which options you have.

4. They Like “Girly” Drinks

Certain activities are more related to the male population. One of those activities is drinking alcohol. As we said, they need to show in every opportunity that they are strong. Because of that, the alcohol they are drinking also needs to be “powerful”. For example, whiskey is one of the drinks that most of the man consumes. Logically, this drink is strong, and it is sometimes hard to drink it. This especially counts if you want to drink it a lot.

Yet, there are cocktails such as Sex on the Beach that are considered as girly drinks. The only reason for that is because they are a bit weaker than some other drinks. Well, a macho-man would not ever order that sort of drink in a club. He is afraid that his friends and other male persons would make fun of him.

5. Not Feeling Okay

The previous secrets might seem silly to you. However, this one can cause some serious problems. We can all feel physically or mentally bad for some reason. The smartest thing would be that you visit a doctor each time you feel that way. Yet, a man that wants to prove he is strong would stay and home and act like nothing is happening.

This can especially be a problem when we talk about mental problems. The lifestyle that most people have is fast. There are many problems that we have to face daily. It is normal if you start feeling anxious or depressed because of that. You are not weak if you say to people around you that you are feeling bad. The true friend and a person that loves you will understand your problem.

Conclusion

All the embarrassing secrets that we mentioned are not truly embarrassing. You need to accept that no one in the world is perfect. If someone is telling you that his life is perfect, be sure he is lying to you. Believing in the stories that you hear will only put you under pressure. There is no reason to feel that way.